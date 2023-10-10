Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor slam trade journalist for misogynistic comments & dissing Thank You For Coming

Thank You For Coming, which stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, and Kusha Kapila in lead roles, has garnered mixed reviews from audiences and critics. In terms of its box office collection, it has had a slow start with its first day collection standing at Rs 10.6 million. The film has been directed by Karan Boolani and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor.

Going by Rhea Kapoor's latest Instagram post, some critics' and trade analysts' "misogynistic" comments have irked her and her team. Clapping back at a trade journalist who has been allegedly spreading hate against her and her co-producer, Rhea penned a long note on her official social media handle on Tuesday. Later, Ekta Kapoor reposted it on her handle to show "solidarity with her partner".

In the now-viral post, Rhea wrote, "I’ve never read trade websites nor have they ever informed the films I choose to make. However, it has come to my attention that one so-called ‘credible’ trade journalist has been posting dangerous hate speech against myself and my co-producers. Admitting that he hasn’t seen the film, he’s angered by our message - women’s rejection of shame. Stating that these stories have no place in ‘Hindi cinema’, he spews misogynistic rhetoric and encourages violence against us."

Rhea added, "I was told to pay no attention to the ravings of an obviously unstable individual. So, you can imagine my disappointment when I learn that this person actually has some impact on the way our industry feels. How are we ok with this? Not just ok, we’re subscribing to it. In spite of men like him, I cannot emphasise enough how much it means to me to have this film out there, loved and watched. The intent of this film was clear from the very beginning. To reject shame, reject your past traumas and embrace yourself just as you are."

To conclude, the producer wrote, "I won’t walk this tightrope of what society is comfortable with me being anymore and for your sake, I hope you don’t either. Thank you for coming." Check it out below!

Rhea's post garnered support from the film fraternity, with Sonam Kapoor commenting, "Just a loser who is threatened by women (heart emoji) go watch #thankyouforcoming everyone." Several others also liked the post.

Thank You For Coming is a coming-of-age comedy which follows the story of Kanika Kapoor (played by Bhumi Pednekar), a single woman in her 30s, and her quest for true love and pleasure. It was written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh.

Speaking exclusively to WION, Shibani Bedi revealed why she said "yes" to the project. She shared, "For the first time in my life, as a woman in my 30s, single, independent, it made me feel seen. It felt like, yay, representation finally, you know? Because the women in this story are not ideal. The women who've written this story, the women who've produced this story, don't glorify any ideals." Read the full interview here.

