The Suite Life of Zack & Cody's coincidental reunion! Ashley Tisdale shares adorable pic with Dylan Sprouse

Hollywood nostalgia met football excitement when actress Ashley Tisdale, best known for her role in High School Musical, had an unexpected reunion with her former The Suite Life of Zack & Cody co-star, Dylan Sprouse, during the Los Angeles Rams game against the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Fans of the beloved Disney Channel series were in for a treat as Ashley Tisdale, now 38, crossed paths with her on-screen sibling, Dylan Sprouse, who is now 31, and couldn't contain her joy. Tisdale took to her Instagram Story to share a heartwarming selfie of the duo, captioned, "Ran into my little brother Dylan. I love you so much!!!"

The impromptu reunion wasn't the only highlight of the day. Ashley later shared a heartwarming video capturing Dylan's thoughtful surprise for his wife, Barbara Palvin, who turned 30 on the same day. The video depicted Dylan presenting Barbara with a birthday cake while they all sang "Happy Birthday" in unison, creating a sweet and memorable moment.

The camaraderie between the former co-stars was evident as they celebrated Barbara's birthday together. Ashley's posts on her social media showcased the warmth and bonds that have endured between the cast members over the years.

Ashley Tisdale and Dylan Sprouse reunite in new photo. pic.twitter.com/oxJVOid4jJ — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 9, 2023

Over the summer, Ashley delighted fans with a heartwarming photo of her 2-year-old daughter, Jupiter, swimming with "uncle" Austin Butler. She also treated her fans to some loved-up pictures of her fun day out with her daughter at the Disneyland. Check it out below!

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody was created by Danny Kallis and Jim Geoghan. The series aired on Disney Channel from March 18, 2005, to September 1, 2008. It was nominated for an Emmy Award three times and was also nominated for a Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award three times.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE