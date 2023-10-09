Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny spotted at Luis Miguel's concert at Madison Square Garden in NYC

Reality TV show star Kendall Jenner, 27, and Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, 29, recently made heads turn with their fashionable entrance at the Luis Miguel concert held at Madison Square Garden in the heart of New York City.

Jenner, who is known for her impeccable sense of style, made a striking arrival alongside her rumoured boyfriend. The 818 Tequila founder showcased her fashion prowess by donning a pair of sleek black trousers cinched at her slender waist with a delicate belt.

The diva also sported a short-sleeved black T-shirt, exuding effortless elegance. She completed her monochromatic ensemble with a pair of black closed-toed pumps and added a vibrant touch to her outfit with a red sweater draped over her shoulders.

She opted for minimalistic accessories, donning a dainty gold bracelet on her right wrist and subtle gold earrings, while a pair of black shades and a chic black clutch with gold detailing served as the finishing touches.

Meanwhile, the Puerto Rican sensation also turned heads with his fashion-forward choice. He donned leather pants along with a matching black leather jacket, which was left unzipped to reveal a plain dark shirt underneath. The "Me Porto Bonito" hitmaker completed his ensemble with sleek black shoes, a striped cap perched atop his head, and a checkered bandana.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny leaving Luis Miguel’s concert at Madison Square Garden in NYC pic.twitter.com/kQSIzdlhf3 — Kendall & Benito (@kenitoarchive) October 9, 2023

The couple has been making the most of their time together amid their busy schedules, with Kendall recently joining Bad Bunny in Miami to celebrate his impressive seven wins at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

The two stars, who have been linked since February, have been inseparable. They recently starred together in a Gucci campaign, which instantly went viral across social media platforms.

Coming to Luis Miguel's US tour, it is set to continue through November 7, culminating in a grand finale on December 31.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE