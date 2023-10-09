Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson opens up about Maui wildfire fund backlash: 'Lesson learned'

Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as The Rock, has candidly addressed the backlash he and Oprah Winfrey faced following their call for public donations to support the Maui wildfire recovery fund. In a heartfelt video posted on his Instagram page, Johnson expressed understanding for the criticism, pledged to learn from the experience, and vowed to do better in the future.

Johnson began by acknowledging the initial backlash, stating, "When we first launched the fund, there was some backlash. I get it and I completely understand, and I could've been better. And next time I will be better."

He empathised with the financial struggles many people face, recognising that "money ain't falling out of the sky, and it's not growing on trees." He continued, "There's a lot of people out there who's living paycheck to paycheck. And I get it, and I know what that's like."

"The last thing you want to hear when you are living from paycheck to paycheck is someone asking you for money, especially when the person asking you for money already has a lot of money," Johnson candidly admitted.

"I’m so grateful and moved by all the messages I’m receiving out of Maui from the survivors of the devastating wildfires who are now getting their personal funding from The People’s Fund of Maui.

The strength of our people of Maui is beautiful and inspiring. Watching families and community come together after this tragedy is inspirational and I’m proud of our Polynesian people. Thank you to everyone who has helped by sending resources, love and prayers to all people affected by the fires and a loving mahalo and RESPECT to our OG cultural leaders, our local community organizations, all our first responders and every person who came together to help our people," the post's caption read. "And to everyone in my social media community right here. Our connection is everything because we only know how to be REAL with each other. You always tell me the truth - good or bad - I’ll always appreciate and protect that straight talk between us - you have my word to always listen, learn, grow and do better.

I’ve never launched a fund before - trust me, I’m a quick study and learn my lessons fast

I totally get it and I appreciate you."

In August, Johnson and Winfrey unveiled the People's Fund of Maui through Instagram, revealing their personal contributions of $5 million each to kickstart the campaign. The fund's mission was to provide assistance to those who lost their primary homes in the devastating Lahaina and Kula wildfires, offering $1,200 per month in financial support.

In his video update, Johnson expressed gratitude for the transparency that his social media platforms afford him, enabling him to receive feedback from his followers. He also shared that "thousands and thousands of survivors" have begun to receive the first round of funding from the initiative.

The wildfires that swept through Maui last month claimed the lives of over 100 people, marking the deadliest such incident in the United States in more than a century, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

