Rapper 21 Savage granted permanent US residency, plans international homecoming concert in London

Celebrations are in order for Grammy-winning rapper 21 Savage, born She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, as he officially becomes a permanent resident of the United States, paving the way for him to embark on international travels, including a highly-anticipated performance in his hometown, London.

The rapper's lawyer, Charles Kuck, revealed in a statement to The Associated Press that 21 Savage is now a lawful permanent resident of the United States, granting him the freedom to travel overseas without restrictions. This marks a monumental milestone in the artist's life, given his past encounters with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In 2019, 21 Savage made headlines when he was taken into custody by ICE agents in Georgia. The rapper spent 10 days in a detention centre, igniting a wave of support from his fans and fellow artists. His arrest was tied to issues surrounding his visa, which had expired back in 2006.

Kuck noted that 21 Savage diligently adhered to all relevant immigration laws since his initial detention, and this meticulous approach has ultimately led to the termination of his immigration court proceedings, securing his permanent residency in the United States.

The Atlanta-based artist, who immigrated to the US at the age of 7, expressed in a 2019 interview with the AP that individuals like him, who arrived in the country illegally as children, should be granted automatic US citizenship. He highlighted the daunting visa application process, which often deters undocumented immigrants due to its long-lasting implications.

Savage shared that he is returning to London via social media but did not give details about the upcoming shows. On Friday night, he released a video titled "London, I'm Coming Home." The clip, which was also uploaded to his official Instagram handle, contains snippets of his childhood memories and teased that he would be returning to the country that he left when he was seven years old.

