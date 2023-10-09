Sunny Deol dismisses the word nepotism: Only used by those who are not successful

Sunny Deol is dealing with one troll at a time and wants everyone to know that the word “nepotism” has no bearing on him and has no meaning in his life. As the actor basks in the success of his latest film, Gadar 2, he shared his thoughts on the nepotism debate. His younger son, Rajveer Deol, recently made his Bollywood debut with Dono. Speaking to a publication, he said, “People keep talking about nepotism and then I used to think what is this even? Phir main baad mein sochne lag gaya, ki baap apne bache ke liye nahi karta, to kiske liye karta hai? Ye baat mujhe samajh mein nahi aati, chaahe jo bhi field mein ho. [I used to think if a father will not help his children, who will he support then? I fail to understand this. This is irrespective of the field.]”

Sunny Deol continued, “Be it acting or any field, every father thinks about how to make his child's life comfortable. This word (Nepotism) is mostly used by those, who are not at fault. But they are frustrated about not finding success. So, they use this word to vent their frustration.”

Sunny further added that “nepotism has no meaning”.

My father made his own identity, my brothers and I made our own: Sunny

Talking about his family and his father, veteran actor Dharmendra, Sunny Deol said, “My father made his own identity. Whatever I am today and whatever Bobby and Abhay are, it's because of our own identity. Of course, now I do know what it means to be a father and how my father felt. What are a father's fears and pains?”

Rajveer Deol made his debut with Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma Dhillon. The film also marked veteran director Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish Barjatya's debut.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.