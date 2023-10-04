Wamiqa Gabbi, Priyanshu Painyuli on their best works so far | Interview | WION Originals

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 07:55 PM IST
Both Wamiqa Gabbi and Priyanshu Painyuli have been extremely successful with their OTT stints before Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley and with their latest Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial, the two have proved why they are here to stay. Giving us one memorable character after another, Wamiqa and Priyanshu speak to WION'S Zeba Khan about their best works so far.

