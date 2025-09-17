/Maa Vande: Meet Unni Mukundan, the Malayalam actor playing PM Narendra Modi

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday (September 17), Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan announced that he will play the leader in an upcoming multilingual biopic titled Maa Vande. Directed by Kranthi Kumar CH, the film carries the tagline “The Anthem of a Mother” and will trace Modi’s remarkable journey from his humble beginnings to becoming one of the most influential leaders in the world.

Unni Mukundan on playing Modi

Sharing the news on social media, Unni Mukundan recalled growing up in Ahmedabad, where Modi was then his Chief Minister. “Years later, I had the privilege of meeting him in person, a moment that left an indelible mark on me,” he wrote. Calling the role both “overwhelming and deeply inspiring,” the actor added that the film aims to highlight Modi’s humanity and resilience.

He also revealed that Modi once told him in Gujarati, “Jhookvanu Nahi” (Never Bow Down), words that continue to inspire him through life’s challenges.

Who is Unni Mukundan?

Born on 22 September 1987 in Thrissur, Kerala, Unnikrishnan Mukundan, popularly known as Unni Mukundan is a Malayalam actor and producer with over a decade of experience in the industry.

He made his acting debut in 2011 with the Tamil film Seedan and entered Malayalam cinema with Bombay March 12, sharing screen space with Mammootty. His breakthrough came with Mallu Singh (2012), which secured his place as a leading man in Mollywood.

Unni has since starred in several notable films including Vikramadithyan (2014), KL 10 Patthu (2015), Style (2016), and Oru Murai Vanthu Parthaya (2016). His 2022 release Malikappuram earned him wide critical acclaim, while Marco (2024), a violent action thriller, became his first ₹100 crore grosser and a turning point in his career.

He has also acted in other South Indian languages, with roles in Telugu blockbusters like Janatha Garage and Bhaagamathie. Apart from acting, Unni has tried his hand at production, winning a National Film Award for his debut venture Meppadiyan in 2021.

About Maa Vande

Unlike earlier portrayals of the Prime Minister on screen, Maa Vande promises to explore “the man beyond the statesman.” The narrative will focus not only on Modi’s political milestones but also his personal struggles and his deep bond with his late mother, Heeraben Modi.

Mounted on a grand pan-Indian scale, the film will bring together a celebrated technical crew including KK Senthil Kumar (cinematography), Ravi Basrur (music), Sreekar Prasad (editing), Sabu Cyril (production design), and King Solomon (action choreography). It is being produced by Veer Reddy under Silver Cast Creations. The film will be released in multiple Indian languages as well as English, aiming for a global audience.