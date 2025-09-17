/PM Modi turns 75, actors Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan pour wishes on social media

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 on September 17. Celebrities from the Indian film industry took to social media to share warm, heartfelt wishes for the leader. From Rajinikanth to Shah Rukh Khan to Ajay Devgn to Alia Bhatt- several actors from the film industry wished PM Modi on his special day.

In a video message shared via ANI, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan said, “Today, on the occasion of PM Modi's 75th birthday, I extend my best wishes to him. Your journey from a small city to the global stage has been very inspiring. Your discipline, hard work and dedication towards the country can be seen in this journey. Your energy at the age of 75 even beats young people like us. I pray that you always stay healthy and happy.”

Aamir Khan too extended his greetings through a video, saying, “Humaare desh ke vikas ke liye aapne jo yogdan diye hain, voh hamesha yaad kiye jaayenge. Yeh bhi prarthana hai ki upar wala aapko hamesha shakti de (The contributions you have made towards the development of our country will always be remembered. I also pray that the Almighty always gives you strength).”

Alia Bhatt also shared a video message and said, “Wishing you a very happy birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. May your leadership continue to shape the future of our great nation and lead us towards even more progress,” she said.

South superstars Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth shared posts on X.

Kamal Haasan, who has recently been inducted into the Rajya Sabha, wrote, “, “Warmest birthday wishes to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Thiru Narendra Modi avargal. Wishing him good health and strength in service of the people of India.”

Superstar Rajinikanth posted, “To the most respected, honourable, and my dear Prime Minister @narendramodi Narendra Modi ji, heartfelt wishes on your birthday. Wishing you long life, good health, peace of mind, and everlasting strength to lead our beloved nation. Jai Hind.

Ajay Devgn wrote, “Sir, your leadership has ignited hope and pride in every Indian. On your special day, we pray for your long life, good health and everlasting inspiration for the nation. Happy Birthday, Modiji 🙏🏻 #JaiHind.”

Akshay Kumar wished Narendra Modi and said, “Happy Birthday, Captain.”

Actor Vicky Kaushal wished the PM a long life, good health, and boundless energy, “so that he can take India to even greater heights.”

New biopic, song launched on PM Modi’s birthday

Alongside these messages, music composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan unveiled a new track titled Vandaniya Hai Desh Mera. Sharing the song on X, he wrote, “Happiest birthday to our dearest Hon. PM! Thank you for the leadership and inspiration. This is a song dedicated to you and our great nation.”