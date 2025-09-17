/Lionel Messi sends signed jersey to Indian PM Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday

Argentina football team captain and legendary star Lionel Messi wished Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday. Modi, who turned 75 on Wednesday (Sep 17) received a signed jersey from Messi, who helped Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup and is considered one of the greatest football players of all time. The duo of Messi and Modi could potentially meet at the end of the year when the former will be in India for a promotional event.

Messi gifts Modi signed jersey

“Messi has sent a signed jersey for PM Modi’s 75th birthday. When he comes to India, we will try to arrange his meeting with the PM. He has wished well for the Indian fans, and he is happy to come to New Delhi and Mumbai for the first time and meet his fans there,” Satadru Dutta, the sports entrepreneur and promoter of Messi’s tour, told IANS on Monday.