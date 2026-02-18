/Neena Gupta recalls Subhash Ghai asked her to wear padded bra during Choli Ke Peeche shoot: 'I felt very angry'

Neena Gupta is among the very few Bollywood actresses who are known for breaking stereotypes. Recently, the Vadh 2 star opened up about an uncomfortable moment in her early career that left the actress very upset. It was during the filming of the classic song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, that filmmaker Subhash Ghai asked her to wear a padded bra to fit the visual brief.

Neena Gupta shares her uncomfortable experience

During an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, she revisited the shoot of the song from the 1993 blockbuster Khalnayak. Gupta revealed that the director had instructed the costume designer to make her appear "fuller," which made her upset. "At that time, I felt very angry and thought, how can he say something like that? It felt so crass," she said.

However, over the years, her perspective changed, and she believes that the filmmaker was simply trying to get a particular visual for the song. "Now I feel he was just doing his job. He had a certain image in mind for the character and expressed it plainly. I was new then - today I understand it differently," she added.

The 1990 hit song also featured Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.

Neena Gupta on her struggles

During the same conversation, she also shared the compromises she made in the initial days of her career. She revealed taking roles that did not align with her age, such as the film Yalgaar, in which she played elder sister to Feroz Khan despite being much younger. "I did those roles for money. I didn’t have any," she admitted.

