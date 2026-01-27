/Vadh 2 trailer out! Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta return with another compelling story | Watch

The trailer of the upcoming thriller Vadh 2 is out, and fans can't stop talking about it. Bringing back Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, in a new narrative, the film is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu.

Filled with suspense and emotional conflict, the trailer brings a morally complex world, with the premise remaining tightly guarded. Mishra and Gupta's performance is once again expected to anchor the emotional core of the film, setting the tone for a dark, character-driven thriller.

Director and producer on Vadh 2

Speaking about Vadh 2, writer-director Jaspal Singh Sandhu said, "Vadh 2 is conceived to deliver an experience of a rich narrative driven by well-defined characters. We’ve pushed the envelope, taking the storytelling a notch higher to give the audience a layered thriller–mystery. The trailer offers a glimpse into this morally complex world of Vadh 2, where truth is not clearly defined."

While producer Luv Ranjan shared, “Vadh 2 takes forward the philosophy and emotional depth of the first film with a completely new story. What makes it special is that the franchise is led by remarkable senior actors- Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, and joining them is Kumud Mishra and together their powerful screen presence reinforces our belief that strong stories transcend age and convention.”

Producer Ankur Garg also adds, "The response to Vadh 2 at IFFI, along with the enduring emotional connect audiences have with Vadh, reaffirms the strong bond they share with the world of the film. It reinforces our belief that audiences continue to seek out meaningful, character-driven stories. Vadh 2 builds on what resonated earlier while offering something fresh and impactful."

About Vadh 2

Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the Luv Films banner, Vadh 2 features Kumud Mishra and Shilpa Shukla alongside Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta. The film also has new additions, including Amitt K Singh, Akshay Dogra, and Yogita Bihani.