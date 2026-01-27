/Animal Park delayed? Ranbir Kapoor shares major update on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film

Ranbir Kapoor fans might have to wait longer than expected for the sequel to the blockbuster Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The actor has recently revealed a major update on Animal Park, leaving fans upset.

Animal Park still not on floors?

During an interview with Deadline Hollywood, Kapoor revealed that Animal Park is still far away from going on floors as director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently working on his next film, Spirit, which stars Prabhas. "The director is right now making another film. We should start that film in 2027. It’s a bit away," he said.

When being asked about the script, the actor shared that Vanga has shared only the broad vision so far. "He ( Sandeep Reddy Vanga) just kind of flirted with what he really wants to do with the movie. He wants to make it in three parts. The second part is called Animal Park," he said, confirming that the franchise is now being planned as a trilogy.

Ranbir Kapoor in a double role

Kapoor also disclosed that in Animal Park, he will play a double role. "We have been sharing ideas from the first film itself. How he wants to take the story forward," he revealed. "It’s very exciting because now I get to play two characters, the antagonist and the protagonist. So extremely exciting project and an extremely original director, and I’m very excited to be a part of it."

About Animal

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial released on December 1, 2023, and it revolves around a man who undergoes a transformation driven by a disturbed relationship with his father.

The film also features Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri in the key roles. Animal went on to become a box-office blockbuster, reportedly grossing over ₹900 crore worldwide.

Ranbir Kapoor's work front

Currently, Ranbir Kapoor is busy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, starring alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. It is scheduled to be released in June 2026.