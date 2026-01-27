/Priyanka Chopra at Harvard: Actress to address 23rd edition of the India Conference

Global Icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to address the 23rd edition of the India Conference at Harvard University, scheduled to take place on 14 and 15 February 2026 in the USA.

The conference organised by students at Harvard, stands as one of the most influential student-driven platforms examining India’s evolving role on the world stage.

Priyanka will join an eminent line-up of speakers, including Dr. Shashi Tharoor and Amitav Acharya, among other distinguished voices from policy, academia, business, and culture.

This year’s theme, “The India We Imagine,” invites reflection on the values, complexities, and possibilities shaping India’s future by spotlighting voices that provoke thought and inspire collective imagination.

Through its three subthemes, the conference explores the diverse forces influencing India’s identity, progress, and path forward—together weaving a vision for the nation’s future. As an annual global conference on Indian business, policy, and culture, it highlights India’s rise as a major global force.

Few voices resonate with this theme as powerfully as Priyanka Chopra Jonas. An award-winning actor, producer, New York Times bestselling author, and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, she brings over 25 years of experience redefining storytelling across industries and borders.

Through her work in film, business, and philanthropy, Priyanka has consistently placed India at the centre of global conversations—using her platform to amplify Indian narratives with credibility, confidence, and impact.

For over 22 years, Harvard students across schools have united to host experts from fields such as economics, education, business, and culture, offering a nuanced perspective on India’s present landscape and future potential. Priyanka’s participation underscores how her powerful global voice aligns seamlessly with the conference’s mission—reflecting the India we imagine and the India she continues to represent on the world stage.