/Neena Gupta recalls facing abuse on film sets: 'I prayed some films would never release'

Known for breaking stereotypes, Vadh 2 actor Neena Gupta recently opened up about a challenging phase in her career, when she faced verbal abuse on film sets, and was forced to take on roles she later regretted. The 66-year-old star, during a recent interview, recalled moments when she was mistreated by a director, but had no choice at that time due to financial constraints.

Speaking to Times Now, the actress revealed that she was subjected to harsh language on set despite not being at fault. "You wouldn’t believe it, I have faced abuse on set. I was given gaalis without any reason. The director used those terms. Situation mein phasi nahi thi, paise chahiye the na. Kuch aur milta toh yeh nahi karti (I wasn’t in that situation willingly; I needed the money. If I had other options, I wouldn’t have done that)," Gupta said.

Recalling her career choices, the actress stated that because of financial insecurity, she had to accept projects she was uncomfortable with. "Maine aise aise kaam kiye hai ki main ghar aake Bhagwan se prarthna karti thi yeh picture na release ho. Ek mein Shakti Kapoor ke gang ki member thi. Utna hi mera role tha (I have done such films that after going home, I prayed they never released. Once, I played one of Shakti Kapoor’s gang members-that was my entire role)," Neena Gupta shared.

Despite these challenges, she built a successful career in films as well as on OTT platforms. Some of her memorable projects include Saath Saath, Gandhi, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Mandi, Khalnayak, Badhaai Ho, Made in Heaven, and Panchayat.

Gupta on directing films

When asked about the chances of working as a director, the actress revealed that she has no plans to move behind the camera. "Abhi acting ki dukaan achhi chal rahi hai toh kyun kahin aur jaun? Do naav pe nahi baithna chahiye (My acting career is going well now, so why go elsewhere?)," she said.