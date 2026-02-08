Google Preferred
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do locks new release date; Ayushmann Khurrana starrer to hit theatres this summer

Published: Feb 08, 2026, 18:05 IST | Updated: Feb 08, 2026, 18:05 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana Photograph: (AFP)

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh, has received a new release date. Read the details inside. 

Ayushmann Khurrana's Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has locked a new release date, and now the film is expected to arrive in theatres two months later. The much-awaited comedy also stars Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do release date

The film was earlier expected to hit cinemas on March 4, coinciding with the Holi weekend. However, the decision to delay the release was reportedly taken because the film is still in post-production, and a song yet to be shot.

Taking to his X, trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the revised release date of the film. "AYUSHMANN KHURRANA - SARA ALI KHAN - WAMIQA GABBI - RAKUL PREET SINGH: 'PATI PATNI AUR WOH DO' GETS A NEW RELEASE DATE... Welcome to the world of #PrajapatiPandey... #AyushmannKhuranna, #SaraAliKhan, #WamiqaGabbi, and #RakulPreetSingh team up for #PatiPatniAurWohDo. Directed by #MudassarAziz, the film will now hit cinemas on 15 May 2026. Produced by #BhushanKumar and #RenuRaviChopra, with #JunoChopra as the creative producer," he wrote.

About Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Renu Ravi Chopra, with Juno Chopra serving as the creative producer. The sequel features Ayushmann Khurrana as Prajapati Pandey, and is expected to carry forward the franchise’s situational comedy. The plot details are yet to be revealed.

The original film, Pati Patni Aur Woh, was released in 2019 and starred Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. It went on to become a commercial success. In October last year, the makers shared the first poster of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, introducing Ayushmann as Prajapati Pandey.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is slated to release on May 15, 2026.

