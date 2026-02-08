/Kennedy trailer out: Rahul Bhat commands in Anurag Kashyap’s dark noir thriller

Anurag Kashyap's much-awaited Kennedy is finally set to release in India, and the makers have recently unveiled the trailer of the noir thriller, sending fans to frenzy. Starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone in the lead roles, the film has already received appreciation in several film festivals.

About the trailer

Sharing the chilling trailer on social media, Zee5 wrote, "System ne Kennedy ko ek hathiyaar banaya tha, par yeh woh hathiyaar hai, jo system se nahin apni marzi se chalta hai! #Kennedy premieres 20th Feb, only on #ZEE5." The clip takes the audience into Anurag Kashyap’s unmistakable noir universe: dark, brooding, and razor-sharp.

Rahul Bhat appears on the screen as Kennedy with an intense, deeply unsettling performance. His portrayal is said to be restrained yet layered. The trailer hints at a morally complex world where violence, guilt, and redemption collide. Sunny Leone can also be seen with a striking presence. Directed by Kashyap, the film promises to be a raw, fearless, and unapologetically bold approach.

Kennedy's release date

After a long wait, the neo-noir crime thriller will premiere directly on OTT, skipping a theatrical run. The Indian audience can watch Kennedy on Zee5 from February 20, 2026.

The streaming platform announced the release through an official social media post, describing the film as “darker, deadlier, and undeniably Kashyap.” A few days earlier, Anurag Kashyap himself had shared the update, calling the internationally acclaimed project one that is “finally coming home.”

Kennedy’s international recognition

The film first premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where it was screened in the Midnight Screenings section. It was later shown at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, gaining widespread acclaim from the viewers. In December 2025, Kennedy became the only Indian film selected for the launch lineup of the Letterboxd Video Store.

About the film

Set in a morally ambiguous and corrupt world, the film follows Uday Shetty, who is a former police officer presumed dead. Living under the alias Kennedy, he serves as a hitman within a fractured system. Struggling with insomnia, addiction, and his inner conflicts, his story delves into the psychological aspects of violence, guilt, and a frantic quest for redemption.