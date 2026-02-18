/BAFTA Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India- Here's everything to know about 'British Oscars'

The BAFTA Awards are just around the corner. The event is celebrated as one of the most prestigious ceremonies in Hollywood, presented by the British Academy of Film and Television to honour the best work in film, TV, and games. Often called the British Oscars, the ceremony features British and international talent, along with a bronze theatrical mask. Here's everything you need to know about the event, including presenters, the host, and who is nominated.

BAFTA 2026: Who will be the host?

Following David Tennant's hosting duties in 2024 and 2025, this year the BAFTA Film Awards will be hosted by Alan Cumming for the first time. Alan Cumming is the most acclaimed Scottish actor and host.

BAFTA 2026: When and where to watch?

The 79th BAFTA Film Awards will take place on February 22, 2026, at the Royal Festival Hall in London. The ceremony will be broadcast live in the UK on BBC One and iPlayer from 7 PM GMT. In the US, it will air on E! and stream on BritBox.

In India, viewers can watch it on SonyLIV through live streaming on BAFTA’s YouTube channel, usually airing late at night around 12:30 AM IST on Monday, Feb 23, based on 7 PM BST.

BAFTA 2026: Key Nominations

The 2026 BAFTA Film Awards nominations were announced on January 27, 2026. Check the list below to know about the key nominations for the 79th award ceremony.

Best film

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Outstanding British film

28 Years Later

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Die My Love

H Is for Hawk

Hamnet

I Swear

Mr Burton

Pillion

Steve

Best documentary

2000 Meters to Andriivka

Apocalypse in the Tropics

Cover-Up

Mr Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbour

Best director

Bugonia – Yorgos Lanthimos

Hamnet – Chloé Zhao

Marty Supreme – Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson

Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier

Sinners – Ryan Coogler

Best leading actress

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best leading actor

Robert Aramayo – I Swear

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Michael B Jordan – Sinners

Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

Best supporting actress

Odessa A’zion – Marty Supreme

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Carey Mulligan – The Ballad of Wallis Island

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Emily Watson – Hamnet

Best supporting actor

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Paul Mescal – Hamnet

Peter Mullan – I Swear

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

BAFTA 2026: List of presenters

On Tuesday, the British Academy announced the list of presenters, which includes Aaron Pierre, Aimee Lou Wood, Alicia Vikander, Alia Bhatt, Bryan Cranston, Cillian Murphy, David Jonsson, Delroy Lindo, Emily Watson, Erin Doherty, Ethan Hawke, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Hannah Waddingham, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Kerry Washington, Little Simz, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Michael B. Jordan, Miles Caton, Milly Alcock, Minnie Driver, Monica Bellucci, Noah Jupe, Olivia Cooke, Patrick Dempsey, Regé-Jean Page, Riz Ahmed, Sadie Sink, Stellan Skarsgård, Stormzy, and Warwick Davis.

Among these, Alia Bhatt is also confirmed as one of the presenters at the 79th award function, portraying India on a global stage. Before Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone represented the nation at the BAFTAs.

BAFTA 2026: Who will be honoured with the Special Award