/BAFTA Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India- Here's everything to know about 'British Oscars'

The BAFTA Awards are just around the corner. The event is celebrated as one of the most prestigious ceremonies in Hollywood, presented by the British Academy of Film and Television to honour the best work in film, TV, and games. Often called the British Oscars, the ceremony features British and international talent, along with a bronze theatrical mask. Here's everything you need to know about the event, including presenters, the host, and who is nominated.
BAFTA 2026: Who will be the host?
Following David Tennant's hosting duties in 2024 and 2025, this year the BAFTA Film Awards will be hosted by Alan Cumming for the first time. Alan Cumming is the most acclaimed Scottish actor and host.
BAFTA 2026: When and where to watch?
The 79th BAFTA Film Awards will take place on February 22, 2026, at the Royal Festival Hall in London. The ceremony will be broadcast live in the UK on BBC One and iPlayer from 7 PM GMT. In the US, it will air on E! and stream on BritBox.
In India, viewers can watch it on SonyLIV through live streaming on BAFTA’s YouTube channel, usually airing late at night around 12:30 AM IST on Monday, Feb 23, based on 7 PM BST.
BAFTA 2026: Key Nominations
The 2026 BAFTA Film Awards nominations were announced on January 27, 2026. Check the list below to know about the key nominations for the 79th award ceremony.
Best film
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Outstanding British film
28 Years Later
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Die My Love
H Is for Hawk
Hamnet
I Swear
Mr Burton
Pillion
Steve
Best documentary
2000 Meters to Andriivka
Apocalypse in the Tropics
Cover-Up
Mr Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbour
Best director
Bugonia – Yorgos Lanthimos
Hamnet – Chloé Zhao
Marty Supreme – Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson
Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier
Sinners – Ryan Coogler
Best leading actress
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Emma Stone – Bugonia
Best leading actor
Robert Aramayo – I Swear
Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
Michael B Jordan – Sinners
Jesse Plemons – Bugonia
Best supporting actress
Odessa A’zion – Marty Supreme
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Carey Mulligan – The Ballad of Wallis Island
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Emily Watson – Hamnet
Best supporting actor
Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Paul Mescal – Hamnet
Peter Mullan – I Swear
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value
BAFTA 2026: List of presenters
On Tuesday, the British Academy announced the list of presenters, which includes Aaron Pierre, Aimee Lou Wood, Alicia Vikander, Alia Bhatt, Bryan Cranston, Cillian Murphy, David Jonsson, Delroy Lindo, Emily Watson, Erin Doherty, Ethan Hawke, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Hannah Waddingham, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Kerry Washington, Little Simz, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Michael B. Jordan, Miles Caton, Milly Alcock, Minnie Driver, Monica Bellucci, Noah Jupe, Olivia Cooke, Patrick Dempsey, Regé-Jean Page, Riz Ahmed, Sadie Sink, Stellan Skarsgård, Stormzy, and Warwick Davis.
Among these, Alia Bhatt is also confirmed as one of the presenters at the 79th award function, portraying India on a global stage. Before Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone represented the nation at the BAFTAs.
BAFTA 2026: Who will be honoured with the Special Award
Dame Donna Langley is set to be honoured with the night's most honourable accolade, the BAFTA Fellowship. The chief content officer of NBCUniversal will be acknowledged for her outstanding career and her status as one of the most influential figures in the entertainment industry.