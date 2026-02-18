/Glitz & Glamour! Priyanka Chopra turns heads at The Bluff premiere in Bloody Mary inspired gown

The Bluff had its world premiere on February 17 in Los Angeles, which was graced by stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Karl Urban, and several other Hollywood celebrities. Directed by Frank E. Flowers, the film focuses on a former pirate in the 19th-century Caribbean. However, what caught the attention of everyone on the red carpet was PeeCee's armour-inspired attire.

Priyanka Chopra exudes elegance on red carpet with a sculpted corset

Priyanka Chopra wowed everyone in the room with her armour-inspired brown gown, highlighting her movie's character, Bloody Mary. She opted for a sculpted corset and an asymmetric skirt and paired it with an oversized fur coat. The actress's look was a rugged pirate grit with a touch of modern elegance.

She was joined by her husband, Nick Jonas, in matching colour-coordinated attire. Nick wore a light brown textured blazer, a caramel shirt, and pants, with a white tank underneath and black shoes. The couple's coordinated brown outfits at the Bluff premiere were widely praised as a masterclass by their fans and the viewers.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared a sweet kiss

As the power couple made their appearance on the red carpet, both Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas walked hand-in-hand before stopping to pose for paparazzi. They exchanged a sweet kiss at the time, which was captured by the media and their fans.

About The Bluff

The Bluff is a 19th-century Caribbean action thriller starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Ercell Bodden, also known as Bloody Mary, a former pirate. While attempting to spend the rest of her life peacefully, her past resurfaces when her old, vengeful crew, led by Connor, played by Karl Urban, tracks her down, forcing her to use brutal, violent methods to protect her family.