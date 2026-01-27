/BAFTA nominations 2026: One Battle After Another, Sinners earn maximum nods; here’s the full list of nominees

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another seems to be dominating this year’s awards season. On Tuesday, the 2026 BAFTA nominations were announced and One Battle After Another and Sinners dominated the list. The British Academy Film Awards, more commonly known as the BAFTAs or BAFTA Awards, is an annual film award show hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and honours the best of British and International film.
Among the British films, I Swear, Pillion and The Ballad of Wallis Islan earned nominations in Best British Film category.
Paul Thomas Anderson’s politically charged comedy- drama One Battle After Another got a total of 14 nominations, including Best Film, Best Director and several acting nods. Meanwhile, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners earned a total of 13 nods – the highest for any film by a Black director in BAFTA history. The film last week created history after it earned a whopping 16 nominations at the Oscars 2026.
Like previous years, BAFTA nominations reflected a similar list following Golden Globes and Oscars nominations. The BAFTA nods, in fact, cemented the fact that this year, it was a race between Anderson and Coogler’s films.
Chloé Zhao’s Shakespearian drama Hamnet scored 11 nominations and has become BAFTA's most nominated film ever by a female director. It ties with Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme, also with 11 nominations, including a Best Actor nod for Timothee Chalamet.
Here is the full list of this year’s BAFTA nominees:
Best film
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Outstanding British film
28 Years Later
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Die My Love
H Is for Hawk
Hamnet
I Swear
Mr Burton
Pillion
Steve
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
The Ceremony – Jack King (director, writer), Hollie Bryan (producer), Lucy Meer (producer)
My Father’s Shadow – Akinola Davies Jr (director), Wale Davies (writer)
Pillion – Harry Lighton (director, writer)
A Want in Her – Myrid Carten (director)
Wasteman – Cal McMau (director), Hunter Andrews (writer), Eoin Doran (writer)
Best film not in the English language
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirāt
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best documentary
2000 Meters to Andriivka
Apocalypse in the Tropics
Cover-Up
Mr Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor
Best animated film
Elio
Little Amélie
Zootropolis 2
Best children’s and family film
Arco
Boong
Lilo & Stitch
Zootropolis 2
Best director
Bugonia – Yorgos Lanthimos
Hamnet – Chloé Zhao
Marty Supreme – Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson
Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier
Sinners – Ryan Coogler
Best original screenplay
I Swear – Kirk Jones
Marty Supreme – Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie
The Secret Agent – Kleber Mendonça Filho
Sentimental Value – Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
Sinners – Ryan Coogler
Best adapted screenplay
The Ballad of Wallis Island – Tom Basden, Tim Key
Bugonia – Will Tracy
Hamnet – Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell
One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson
Pillion – Harry Lighton
Best leading actress
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Emma Stone – Bugonia
Best leading actor
Robert Aramayo – I Swear
Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
Michael B Jordan – Sinners
Jesse Plemons – Bugonia
Best supporting actress
Odessa A’zion – Marty Supreme
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Carey Mulligan – The Ballad of Wallis Island
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Emily Watson – Hamnet
Best supporting actor
Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Paul Mescal – Hamnet
Peter Mullan – I Swear
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value
Best casting
I Swear
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best cinematography
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams
Best editing
F1
A House of Dynamite
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Best costume design
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
Best make up & hair
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
Best original score
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Best production design
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Best sound
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Warfare
Best special visual effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Frankenstein
How to Train Your Dragon
The Lost Bus
Best British short animation
Cardboard
Solstice
Two Black Boys in Paradise
Best British short film
Magid / Zafar
Nostalgie
Terence
This Is Endometriosis
Welcome Home Freckles
EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)
Robert Aramayo
Miles Caton
Chase Infiniti
Archie Madekwe
Posy Sterling
The BAFTA Film Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday 22 February at London’s Royal Festival Hall.