/BAFTA 2026 nominations: Farhan Akhtar’s Manipuri drama Boong to compete for Best Children's Film

The Manipuri language film Boong has been nominated at the BAFTA Awards 2026. The film has been produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment and has been nominated in the Best Children’s and Family Film category. It is the first Indian film to score a nomination in this category.

The nominations for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards were announced on January 27.

Boong has been nominated in the category along with films like Zootropolis 2, Arco and Lilo & Stitch.

About Boong

Boong has been helmed by debutant director Lakshmipriya Devi and has been backed by Excel Entertainment. The film is a tender coming-of-age drama, which opened to critical acclaim in India in September 2024.

According to the makers, the film is the story of a young boy named Boong, from the valley of Manipur, who plans to surprise his mother with a gift. In his innocence, he believes that bringing his father back home would be the most special gift. His search for his father leads to an unexpected gift – a new beginning.

Boong stars Gugun Kipgen and Bala Hijam in the lead roles.

Last year, Boong was also named the Spotlight Film at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

The film had its world premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival and is also backed by Chalkboard Entertainment and Suitable Pictures.

The film’s director, Lakshmipriya Devi, has been associated with Excel Entertainment for a long time. She served as a first assistant director on the banner's production ventures such as Luck by Chance and Talaash. She also assisted on prestige projects such as PK, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, and Mira Nair's series adaptation of A Suitable Boy.

About BAFTA Awards 2026