/Russell Brand sexual assault case: Comedian pleads not guilty to additional charges in London court

Russell Brand has been grabbing headlines once again for all the wrong reasons. The comedian who had been previously charged with several sexual assault allegations has reportedly pleaded not guilty to two additional charges of rape and sexual assault in London court. Let's delve in to know all about the case.

More details of Russell Brand pleading not guilty to additional charges

The former TV host and comedian had reportedly appeared in Southwark Crown Court in Central London to enter his plea, related to two alleged cases with two separate women in the British capital in 2009.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Last year, he had been charged with several sexual offences. According to reports, Russell entered straight inside the court without speaking to any paps. After denying all charges, the comedian will now be waiting for more than a year for trial, which is scheduled for June 3, 2026. Last month he again appeared in court regarding two additional charges of sexual assault and rape. He again pleaded not guilty. A pre-trial review has been reportedly scheduled for May 20, 2026.

Reportedly, a trial to hear the original charges is scheduled for June. His lawyer has argued that the former comedian needs more time to address the charges, as per the report of Variety.

All about Russell Brand

Brand first gained fame as a stand-up comedian before moving on to television, radio, and Hollywood films. He made his theatrical debut at the age of 15 in a school production of Bugsy Malone and then began work as a film extra. Brand attended Greys School, and in 1991, he was accepted to the Italia Conti Academy.

He had his first major role in the British comedy St Trinian's before starring in Hollywood comedies including Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him to the Greek, Arthur, and Rock of Ages, among others.