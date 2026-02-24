/KATSEYE Daniela's father slammed for being racist towards BLACKPINK's Lisa amid Manon's temporary hiatus

Girl group KATSEYE has been grabbing headlines ever since member Manon's temporary hiatus was announced. However, another member, Daniela, is also gaining attention for all the wrong reasons, as her father, Rafael, has made some insensitive comments, including dragging the name of BLACKPINK member Lisa as well.

What were the comments made by Daniela's father, Rafael?

A post was uploaded by Rafael, in which a fan commented that Daniela is copying Manon and will never be an icon as good as her or Lisa. To this Rafael countered by saying, "Daniela does not need to be like Lisa or Manon. He also replied to another comment that KATSEYE would fall apart without Manon – “KATSEYE does not run based off of Manon. The girls will be fine.”

However, this has led to Rafael facing backlash from netizens about his remarks. One user wrote, "Even if Manon leaves, KATSEYE Daniela is still not going to be the face of the group, so idk what her father is whining about."

Another user wrote, "KATSEYE and especially Daniella hate train starting again all because her father couldn't keep his father shut omg."

“Why does Daniela's father is dragging down her father's career when he doesn't even contribute anything technically to how Daniela is able to debut in KATSEYE? He's basically wasting all of her hard work during the academy,” wrote the third user.

All about KATSEYE's Daniela

Daniela, aka Daniela Avanzini, born in Atlanta, is the daughter of Ana LLorente and Rafael Avanzini. Her mother is Cuban, and her father is Venezuelan with European heritage, including German, Italian, and Spanish ancestry.

An singer and dancer. He gained recognition globally after becoming part of the girl group KATSEYE, which was formed through the 2023 reality show Dream Academy. Prior to this, she was one of the top 10 contestants on the 13th season of the reality show So You Think You Can Dance in 2016. In 2013, she made it to the Vegas Rounds of the eighth season of America's Got Talent alongside her partner, Yasha Jeltuhin, as a samba dancer.