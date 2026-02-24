/Robert Carradine dies at 71: Revisit his best films and shows on OTTs; Revenge of the Nerds to The Big Red One

Robert Carradine died at the age of 71. The heartbreaking news was shared by the family of the Hollywood actor. Let's revisit some of his best performances.
Hollywood actor Robert Carradine passed away at the age of 71 on February 23. Best known for Revenge of the Nerds and the Disney series Lizzie McGuire, he had reportedly been living with bipolar disorder for years. Born on March 24, 1954, he had a diverse filmography that included Westerns, war films, comedies, and more. Here are some of his most memorable performances.
Where to watch: Prime Video
This 1984 classic is said to be one of the most popular films of Carradine. He played Lewis Skolnick in this college comedy, and the story centres on a group of socially awkward students who form their own fraternity to stand up to bullying jocks.
Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV
Released in 1980, The Big Red One is an acclaimed World War II drama directed by Samuel Fuller. It has Carradine as Pvt Zab, a writer navigating the brutal realities of war alongside fellow soldiers. The film is said to be based on Fuller’s real-life wartime experiences.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
This iconic TV show ran from 2001 to 2004. Carradine was loved by fans as Sam McGuire, the father of Hilary Duff’s titular character. This Disney Channel hit revolved around the everyday life of a teenage girl navigating adolescence. The actor also appeared in The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003).
Where to watch: Prime Video
Cannonball is a cross-country racing comedy that featured Carradine in a supporting role. The 1975 film was inspired by the infamous Cannonball Baker Sea-to-Shining-Sea Memorial Trophy Dash. It also starred members of Carradine's own family, including his brother David Carradine.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Playing Slim Hineycutt, Carradine made his feature film debut with The Cowboys (1972). The John Wayne Western revolves around a rancher who trains schoolboys to help him on a cattle drive. The film also featured Bruce Dern, Roscoe Lee Browne, and Clay O'Brien.
Where to watch: Prime Video
This 1980 biographical Western is about the Jesse James-Younger gang. Carradine played the role of Bob Younger alongside several real-life acting siblings cast as outlaw brothers. Viewers loved the film for its casting as well as its gritty storytelling.