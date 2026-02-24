Eric Dane, aka McSteamy from the show Grey's Anatomy, passed away at the age of 53 after a battle with ALS. After the tragic death of the Hollywood actor, the Hollywood industry has come forward to rally in a major way by supporting him through GoFundMe. Reportedly, his financial battle has been revealed amid the backlash, with some questioning why an actor of his stature would require monetary assistance.

Details revealed in financial struggle of Eric Dane

Ever since Eric Dane was battling ALS, the Hollywood star was reportedly hit with significant medical

bills. A GoFundMe was created for Dane's two daughters following his death, and a source at the Daily Mail has shared why the late actor's family moved ahead with the fundraiser.

The GoFundMe page set up by close friends of late actor Eric Dane has raised its goal to $500k as some have fiercely come to the defence of the fundraiser. Euphoria creator Sam Levinson had offered a top donation of $27,000. Others from Hollywood who have supported Eric Dane are Hailey Bieber ($20,000), Gwyneth Paltrow's husband, Brad Falchuk, who donated $10K, and Madonna's long-time manager, Guy Oseary, who contributed $5K, among others.

Johnny Depp had once stepped in to support Eric Dane to ease his financial troubles

Johnny Depp stepped in to support the Grey's Anatomy actor by helping him ease his financial woes. Depp let Dane live in one of his properties in Los Angeles free of charge, as per the report of Page Six. A source stated, "Eric had one less thing to worry about. He was living basically rent-free in one of the homes Johnny owns on the Sunset Strip. He told Eric to pay whatever he could for – but not for rent. Johnny wanted to do what he could to ease the financial burden."

All about Eric Dane

Eric Dane is an American actor who began playing small roles in television, including Saved by the Bell, The Wonder Years, Roseanne, and Married...with Children, among others. His other notable works include The Basket, X-Men: The Last Stand, Open Water 2: Adrift, Marley & Me, Valentine's Day, Grey Lady, The Ravine, Little Dixie, Americana, and One Fast Move, among others.