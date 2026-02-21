/Famous Last Word: Netflix streams Eric Dane's final interview before his death

Hollywood actor Eric Dane's death at the age of 53 has left his fans and colleagues from the film industry heartbroken. The star was best known for his roles as Dr Mark Sloan in Grey's Anatomy and Cal Jacobs in Euphoria, among others. After a long battle with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), Eric Dane succumbed to the disease. In a new episode of Famous Last Words, Dane takes centre stage talking about his life, legacy and much more.

Eric Dane's final interaction in Famous Last Words' episode

The episode of Netflix's series was kept under wraps until its posthumous release. Eric Dane shared a heartfelt message for his daughters Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14: "Billie and Georgia, these words are for you. I tried. I stumbled sometimes, but I tried. Overall, we had a blast, didn't we?" He further said, "I see you playing in the ocean for hours, my water babies. Those days, pun intended, were heaven. I want to tell you four things I've learned from this disease, and I hope you don't just listen to me. I hope you'll hear me." In the first piece of advice, Eric encouraged them to live in the present, and the second was to find love in their lives, not necessarily with another person, but it might be their passion or anything they find joy in.

“First, live now. Right now. In the present. It’s hard, but I learned to do that. For years, I have been wandering around mentally and lost in my head for long chunks of time, wallowing and worrying in self-pity, shame, and doubt. I’ve replayed decisions and second-guessed myself. ‘I shouldn’t have done this. I never should’ve that.’ No more. Out of pure survival, I am forced to stay in the present. But I don’t want to be anywhere else. The past contains regrets. The future remains unknown. So you have to live now. The present is all you have. Treasure it. Cherish every moment," Dane said.

Dane added, “Second, fall in love,” Dane continued. “Not necessarily with a person, although I do recommend that as well. But fall in love with something. Find your passion, your joy. Find the thing that makes you want to get up in the morning and drives you through the entire day. I fell in love for the first time when I was about your age. I fell in love with acting. That love eventually got me through my darkest hours, my darkest days, and my darkest year. I still love my work, I still look forward to it, and I still want to get in front of a camera and play my part. My work doesn’t define me, but it excites me. Find something that excites you. Find your path, your purpose, your dream. Then go for it. Really go for it.”

Dane’s third lesson is to “choose your friends wisely", and his fourth is to “fight with every ounce of your being, and with dignity. When you face challenges, health or otherwise, fight. Never give up. Fight until your last breath. This disease is slowly taking my body, but it will never take my spirit. Billie and Georgia, you are my heart. You are my everything. Good night. I love you. “Those are my last words,” Dane concluded.

Eric Dane: Battle with ALS, cause of his death

The actor's family confirmed his passing away and issued a statement to PEOPLE: "With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the centre of his world. Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight."

Last year, Eric Dane shared his ALS diagnosis. In the Good Morning America show, the actor stated, “I wake up every day, and I'm immediately reminded that this is happening. It's not a dream. I don't think this is the end of my story. I don't feel like this is the end of me.”