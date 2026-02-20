/Eric Dane, best known for Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria, dies at 53; condolences pour in

Hollywood actor Eric Dane, who charmed everyone with his looks and acting skills as Dr Mark Sloan in the medical drama Grey's Anatomy and many other projects, including Euphoria, Marley & Me, Valentine's Day and many more, has passed away at the age of 53. The news of his death comes a year after his revelation of battling ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis). The actor's family confirmed his death.

Exact cause of death of Eric Dane; tributes pour in from fans

The family of Eric Dane confirmed his passing away and issued a statement to PEOPLE: "With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS," reads the statement. "He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the centre of his world. Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight."

“He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time,” the statement concluded.

The news of his death has made fans emotional, and they took to social media platforms to express their grief. One user wrote, "I’m watching Charmed right now while seeing this sad news… he just appeared on screen only to hear he’s gone in real life. ALS is truly one of the most awful, cruelest diseases. He’s no longer suffering now. My thoughts are with his daughters & family. RIP Eric Dane."

Another user wrote, "Eric Dane was one of my all time favourite Greys characters. Such a tragic loss at such a young age. RIP."

"Can't believe Eric Dane passed. Definitely gonna miss him—especially knowing he was still filming Euphoria. RIP", wrote the third user.

Another X user wrote, "Eric Dane only went public with his ALS diganosis about 10 months ago, and it already took his life at 53 years of age. What an evil disease."

Eric Dane's revelation about battling ALS

Last year, Eric Dane shared his ALS diagnosis. In the Good Morning America show, the actor stated, "I wake up every day, and I'm immediately reminded that this is happening. It's not a dream. I don't think this is the end of my story. I don't feel like this is the end of me."

Prior to this, Dane had said about ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), “I'm grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter. I feel fortunate that I can continue working and am looking forward to returning to the set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and me privacy during this time.”

ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells (motor neurons) in the brain and spinal cord, leading to muscle weakness and paralysis. It is also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. The disease progresses gradually, causing symptoms to worsen over time. Currently, there is no cure for ALS, but treatments can help manage symptoms and improve quality of life.

All about Eric Dane

Eric Dane is an American actor who began playing small roles in television, including Saved by the Bell, The Wonder Years, Roseanne, and Married...with Children, among others.