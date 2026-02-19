/'This keeps happening to Asian leads': Netizens accuse Spanish media of racism attack towards Bridgerton S4 actress Yerin Ha

Regency romance show Bridgerton season 4 part 1 was recently released and is still fresh in everyone's minds. Everyone is eagerly waiting to see what will happen to the love story of Benedict Bridgerton and the maid Sophie Baek, which will soon be unveiled by the end of this month. The main leads of the show, Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha, are busy promoting the show; the Korean-Australian actress seems to have been caught up in the racism attack from Spanish media. However, eagle-eyed netizens are supporting the Bridgerton star over discrimination.

Netizens' reaction to the racist attack towards Yerin Ha

A post shared by the Spanish Netflix account featured Yerin Ha, Luke Thompson and Hannah Dodd.

Despite the main couple being Yerin and Luke, she was put at the far end of the photo, creating a huge gap with her co-stars. This has not gone down well with the netizens, and they have slammed the account in the comment section.

One user wrote, "They should have only the protagonists of this season do the promotion; in my opinion, bringing in a third person takes away the spotlight from the couple. I don't know whose idea it was, but... They're just doing their job, but each one will have their season to shine. I don't understand this."

Another user wrote, "This keeps happening to Asian leads press tour. U did this with Simone and now this???? Yerin should be center of attention on her OWN SEASON!" "And why do you put the leading lady far from the camera and the side character upfront?", wrote the third user.

All about Bridgerton and second part of season 4

Set in the Regency era, it tells the story of the eight close-knit siblings of the noble and powerful Bridgerton family – Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory, and Hyacinth – navigating London high society in search of love, surrounded by friends and rivals alike.