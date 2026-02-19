/Where is Sarah Ferguson? Spotlight back on Andrew’s ex after his dramatic arrest

On Wednesday, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s dramatic arrest left everyone in shock. The royal, who was formerly known as Prince Andrew, has once again renewed intense scrutiny over his former wife, Sarah Ferguson. The couple had divorced in the early 1990s but remained on good terms and even lived in Royal Lodge in Windsor up until September 2025 when Andrew was asked to vacate by King Charles after his name cropped up in several sexual misconduct cases and in the Epstein files. Since then, Sarah Ferguson has remained away from public life.

Andrew arrested for misconduct

On Thursday, Andrew was detained on suspicion of misconduct in public office. This is the first time that Andrew has been arrested following years of controversy surrounding his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

As news of the arrest broke, attention quickly turned to Ferguson, 66, who has largely disappeared from the public eye in recent months.

‘Happiest divorced couple in the world’

Despite their divorce in 1996, Andrew and Ferguson remained largely on good terms. The two even lived in the sprawling estate at Windsor. She had even once described her and Andrew as the “Happiest divorced couple in the world” in an interview.

In recent months, however, Ferguson has been keeping a low profile. Reports suggest she has spent time in the French Alps before travelling to Dubai. Reports stated that Ferguson is currently in Dubai amid the controversy brewing at the UK.

She has also been visiting her younger daughter, Princess Eugenie, 35, who has been working in Qatar in her role as a director at Hauser and Wirth, attending an art fair in Doha.

Ferguson in Epstein files

While Ferguson remains absent from Britain, her name has been mentioned in emails with Epstein. The two reportedly had exchanged emails after the sex offender was released from prison.

The correspondence shows Ferguson requesting financial assistance and maintaining communication even after publicly distancing herself from him. In one private message, she referred to him as a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend," despite the growing scandal.

Sources close to the former duchess say she has confided to friends: "I need to get back to work. I need money." The comment reflects longstanding concerns about her finances, which have previously been the subject of public scrutiny.

An uncertain future?

Andrew's arrest has added more woes and a layer of uncertainty for Ferguson. Police confirmed: "As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. The man remains in police custody at this time. We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court."

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright added, "Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office.

It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence. We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time."

So far, Ferguson has not commented on Andrew’s arrest as she continues to maintain a low profile.