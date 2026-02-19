Hours after the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, King Charles has finally broken the silence. On Feb 19, Andrew, the youngest son of late Queen Elizabeth, was taken into custody after a morning raid on his Norfolk home. Thames Valley Police arrested Andrew on his 66th birthday.

Andrew's arrest comes after a month-long scrutiny regarding his connections with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He has become the first senior royal in modern history to be arrested.

King Charles reacts to brother Andrew's arrest: 'The law must take its course'

Amid all, the King has reacted and has said, 'the law must take its course' as he expressed his 'deepest concern' over his brother's arrest.

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, he said, 'I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.

'What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.

Following years of controversy surrounding the former Duke of York and his connection with Epstein, in Oct 2025, he was stripped of the Prince title. He was even asked to vacate the Royal Lodge and move to a property on the private Sandringham estate.

On the arrest and the serious revelations that continue to make the headlines, Charles said in the statement, ‘’Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all''.

According to The Daily Mail, multiple sources claim that King was not informed about the arrest.