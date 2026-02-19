/Andrew arrested on birthday: A Look at the shocking revelations from Epstein files

On the day of his birthday, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He is the first senior royal arrested in modern history.
The disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor turned 66 today, and birthday has proven to be his most tragic. On the morning of February 19, he was taken into custody. Without naming him, police stated that a man in his sixties had been taken into custody in Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office, and that searches were being carried out at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.
Soon, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, 'Nobody is above the law'. Speaking to BBC Breakfast, the prime minister said: "Anybody who has any information should testify. So whether it's Andrew or anybody else, anybody who has got relevant information should come forward to whatever the relevant body is, in this particular case we're talking about Epstein, but there are plenty of other cases.''
With his shocking arrest, here is a look at the fresh revelations about Prince Andrew that have emerged from the Epstein files.
The US Department of Justice revealed a shocking image from the Jeffrey Epstein files that allegedly shows the former Prince Andrew crouching over an unidentified woman. Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing.
Among many scandalous leaks, one image also showed Prince Andrew lying across the laps of five women in new photos of Epstein files. On Dec 19, the photos released by the US Department of Justice under a transparency law passed by Congress, Andrew is seen lying across the laps of five individuals. His head rests near one woman’s lap, above the bare legs of another. He appears relaxed, smiling with his eyes closed. Convicted sex trafficker and Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell can be seen smiling at the former Duke of York.
Newly released materials from the US Department of Justice include emails that allegedly show Andrew remained in contact with the late convicted sex offender for more than two years after he was found guilty of sex crimes.
In a recently released legal letter, Andrew and the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein allegedly asked an exotic dancer to perform sexual acts at Epstein’s Florida residence in 2006. Her lawyers said she was “treated like a prostitute” and was asked to take part in a threesome. The letter revealed that the woman, who was part of Rachel's Strip Club in West Palm Beach, was offered $10,000 to dance but received only $2,000.