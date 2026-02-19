/Andrew arrested on birthday: A Look at the shocking revelations from Epstein files

Soon, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, 'Nobody is above the law'. Speaking to BBC Breakfast, the prime minister said: "Anybody who has any information should testify. So whether it's Andrew or anybody else, anybody who has got relevant information should come forward to whatever the relevant body is, in this particular case we're talking about Epstein, but there are plenty of other cases.''

With his shocking arrest, here is a look at the fresh revelations about Prince Andrew that have emerged from the Epstein files.