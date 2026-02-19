/Arrested on 66th birthday, King Charles’ brother Andrew to be put in custody suite with ‘just a bed and toilet’

King Charles’ brother and former prince, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, arrested on his 66th birthday on Thursday morning at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, has become the first senior royal in modern history to be arrested. Thames Valley Police arrested Andrew on the same day that the former prince turned 66 years old and will be in custody on his birthday.

Thames Valley Police said Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office after a “thorough assessment”, with an investigation now opened.

The Norfolk Constabulary said it is “supporting a Thames Valley Police investigation into misconduct in a public office”.

‘With just a bed and toilet, no special treatment’

Even as police are searching his addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk, Andrew will be placed in “a cell in a custody suite” with just “a bed and a toilet," where he will wait until his police interview, and there will be “no special treatment” for him in custody.

The absolute longest the former prince can be held for is 96 hours, but this would require multiple extensions from senior police officers and a magistrate's court.

In most cases, suspects are typically held for 12 or 24 hours and are then either charged or released pending further investigation.





For an extension to be applied, the court must be satisfied that the detention is necessary to secure/preserve evidence, the investigation is being conducted diligently, and the offence is serious.

Police can now search any of his premises for evidence

By arresting Andrew, police will be able to access computer equipment, files, photographs, any other evidence.

Officers can carry out searches of any premises he owns or occupies, or any other premises he controls, so there may well be searches in other areas as well.

The police raid to arrest Andrew came after Epstein emails released by the US Department of Justice appeared to show the former duke sharing reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Singapore.

One email, dated November 2010, appeared to be forwarded by Mountbatten-Windsor five minutes after being sent by his then-special adviser Amir Patel.

Another, on Christmas Eve 2010, appeared to send Epstein a confidential brief on investment opportunities in the reconstruction of Helmand province, Afghanistan.