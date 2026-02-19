/A silent witness: Tragic details of Bengaluru woman’s murder as her paralysed husband lies beside

A cold-blooded murder has been reported from Bengaluru’s Nelamangala locality. A 70-year-old woman was killed while her paralysed husband was right beside her. He was reportedly unaware of the attack. The victim, identified as Shobha, lived with her husband Ranganath, who was reportedly paralysed and bedridden for over 15 years.

On the day the horrific incident took place, the couple had returned home after their morning walk; it was their routine. Shobha’s throat was slit, and she was found in a pool of blood by the physiotherapist, who would visit her husband. Ranganath was reportedly oblivious to the incident.

Investigation reveals:

The police have arrested a wholesale shop owner, named Shivakumar, who is accused of entering their house in the wee hours. Officials suggest he may have entered their home with the intent to steal. The woman’s father owns a jewellery shop, and at the time of the murder, she was wearing noticeable gold ornaments. It is also believed that Shivakumar searched the house for cash. Police mentioned that she was wearing an estimated 450 grams of gold jewellery, which is missing. And CCTV footage helped trace the accused, who was seen fleeing the area on a two-wheeler.

His vehicle registration number helped in tracking him. Shivakumar reportedly returned to the crime scene when the police investigation was ongoing. He was on among the onlookers in the crowd that had gather near the couple’s residence. His motorcycle has been seized, the knife used in the crime, even his mobile phone is part of the evidence with the police.