Former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash was allegedly killed by his wife, Pallavi. She first blinded him by throwing chilli powder in his eyes and then stabbed him to death. The couple and their two children lived in Bengaluru's HSR Layout.

Reports suggest the husband and wife would often be embroiled in heated arguments. Destressed by this, the 68-year-old had temporarily moved to his sister's house. It was two days before the cold-blooded murder that his daughter brought (Kriti) him home against his wish; two days before he was killed, his son told the news agency PTI. The police have detained the wife and the daughter for questioning. The probe comes after the son alleged that both his sister and mother had a role in killing his father.

Pallavi attacked her husband after a heated argument with him. And according to sources, after brutally killing her husband, Pallavi video called her friend to confess to her actions; she said, “I have killed the monster.”

The former DGP was lying in a pool of blood on the ground floor of their three-storeyed apartment. The son Kartikesh has made chilling revelations that his mother was threatening to kill his father for over a week until she did. He has filed a complaint in which he mentioned, “My younger sister Kriti went there and brought him back against his will."

Katikesh was informed by his neighbours about the incident when he was at the Karnataka Golf Association. He added, "I rushed home and found police and others already there. My father was lying in a pool of blood with injuries on his head and body. He was then taken to St John’s Hospital. A broken bottle and a knife were found near his body. My mother Pallavi and sister Kriti used to fight with my father often. I strongly suspect they are involved in his murder."

His mother and sister are in police custody, and he urges the department to take legal action against them.