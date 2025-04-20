Retired Director General of Police (DGP) Om Prakash, a 1981-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from Karnataka, was found murdered at his residence in HSR Layout, Bengaluru, the Bangalore City Police confirmed on Sunday.

According to a brief statement issued by the police, "Retired DGP Om Prakash, 1981 batch IPS officer from Karnataka, has been murdered. The murder took place at a residence in HSR Layout, Bengaluru. The exact reason for the incident is not yet known."

Police officials reached the scene shortly after receiving information about the incident. No arrest has been made in connection with the case at this time. The motive behind the killing remains unknown.

More information is awaited pending the outcome of the full inquiry.

