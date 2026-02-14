/In Bengal, BLO calls lover’s husband for SIR, kills him, chops up body and dumps parts in canal

A booth-level officer in West Bengal has been arrested along with an accomplice for allegedly murdering a man over an extramarital affair with the latter’s wife, chopping his body into pieces, and dumping them at three different locations in a canal. Police said on Saturday the preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had an extramarital relationship with the victim’s wife. Police officials said that the accused BLO, Rizwan Hasan Mondal, was in a relationship with Nasir Ali’s wife and had called Ali on the pretext of SIR and murdered him.

The incident took place in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, where BLO Rizwan Hasan Mondal and his accomplice Sagar Gyne were arrested for murdering Nasir Ali.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Initial investigation revealed that Rizwan was in a relationship with 30-year-old Nasir’s wife. Ali’s body parts were found in a canal in Baduria on Friday.

BLO murdered Nasir Ali, dumped body parts in canal

Rizwan had called Ali to a deserted place on Monday evening, citing some issues related to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, said a PTI report, citing police officials.

The accused murdered Ali and dumped his body parts at three different locations in the canal, which were recovered by the police on Friday.

The family of the deceased had lodged a missing person complaint on Tuesday. Police began investigating and tracked Rizwan’s phone calls. Following interrogation, Rizwan was arrested on the charges of murdering Ali and dumping his body parts in the canal.

His accomplice, Gyne, was also arrested on the charges of assisting in the murder, dismemberment of the body, and dumping of the parts.

Locals of the area staged a roadblock for around half an hour, demanding justice for the deceased.