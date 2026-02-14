/Valentine’s Day horror in Noida: Man kills girlfriend, then shoots self in parked car

A 32-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were found dead with gunshot injuries inside a locked car in Sector 107, Noida, on Saturday. The incident came to light when police received information about a car suspiciously parked close to pillar number 84 on Dadri Road in Sector 107, which falls under Noida’s Sector-39 Police Station. On reaching the spot, police officers found the vehicle parked by the roadside.

On close inspection, police spotted a man and a woman inside the car with gunshot injuries to their heads. The car was locked from the inside.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

A pistol was recovered from the man’s hand, leading investigators to suspect that it may be a case of suicide.

The deceased were identified as Sumit (32), a resident of Trilokpuri in Delhi, and Rekha (26), a resident of Salarpur in Sector 101, Noida. The recovery of bodies on Valentine’s Day created alarm in the area.

“A boy and a girl were found inside the car with gunshot wounds to their heads. A pistol was found in the boy’s hand, and the car was locked from the inside. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Manisha Singh told the news agency PTI.

According to prima facie findings, Sumit is suspected to have shot Rekha first inside the car and then turned the gun on himself.

Senior police officials and a team of forensic experts visited the crime scene to examine it and collect evidence. The bodies were sent for postmortem after the completion of inquest proceedings to ascertain the exact cause of death and sequence of events.

According to reports, the initial probe indicates it to be a case of a murder-suicide where the man first killed the woman and then turned the pistol on himself.

The man also left behind a note that stated that he and the woman had been dating for the last 15 years and that the woman had promised to marry him but he found out that she was going to marry some other person.

Further legal proceedings are under way, and investigators are probing all possible angles, including the relationship between the deceased and the events leading up to the incident.