Four dead, including woman and her son, after car plunges into gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Feb 14, 2026, 18:16 IST | Updated: Feb 14, 2026, 18:16 IST
Representative image. Photograph: (Freepik)

The deceased include Krishna (42), her 19-year-old son Himesh Kumar, Sushma (47), and Inder Lal (30), who lost their lives in the accident. Another victim, Vidya Krishan (32), was admitted to JSW Hospital in Tapri for medical treatment.

Four individuals, including a woman and her son, lost their lives, and another sustained serious injuries after their vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh, police said on Saturday. Following the incident, a rescue team quickly rushed to the site near Jani village and recovered the bodies as well as rescued the injured in cooperation with locals.

According to a report by the news agency PTI, police stated that they received information about the accident around 9.20 am. Kinnaur Superintendent of Police (SP) Sushil Kumar said four out of five occupants died on the spot, and one individual remains in critical condition.

The deceased include Krishna (42), her 19-year-old son Himesh Kumar, Sushma (47), and Inder Lal (30), who lost their lives in the accident. Another victim, Vidya Krishan (32), was admitted to JSW Hospital in Tapri for medical treatment. All the victims belonged to Jani village in Kinnaur district. Authorities have ordered post-mortem examinations, and the police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

One dead, 3 injured after a Metro pillar collapses in Mumbai

In a separate incident, at least one person was killed, and three others were injured after a portion of an under-construction Metro pillar of the Line-4 viaduct collapsed and fell onto a moving autorickshaw and a car in the Mulund area of Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Saturday (February 14, 2026). The incident occurred on LBS Road near the Johnson & Johnson Company at around 12.20 pm.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade confirmed that a concrete piece measuring nearly 6 ft by 4 ft fell onto a moving autorickshaw and a Skoda car. Soon after the incident, the injured were admitted to Upasana Multispeciality Hospital, where Ramdhan Yadav was pronounced dead. Meanwhile, Rajkumar Indrajeet Yadav (45) is in critical condition, and he is in the ICU, while the conditions of Mahendra Pratap Yadav (52) and Deepa Ruhiya (40) are stable, according to a report in the TOI.

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...

