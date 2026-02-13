A 37-year-old man reportedly died of a heart attack during actor-turned-politician Vijay’s rally in Tamil Nadu’s Salem on Friday (Feb 13). The deceased, identified as Suraj, originally from Maharashtra and residing in the Sevvaipettai area of Salem, suddenly collapsed while attending the rally.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) organised the event to rally support ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. Party chief Vijay was addressing supporters amid heavy deployment and strict entry regulations.

According to police, the victim was immediately rushed to a hospital by those present at the venue, but was pronounced dead by doctors. Further investigations into the incident are underway.

The incident comes months after a stampede at the Tamil superstar’s rally in Karur on September 27 claimed nearly 40 lives, triggering strict restrictions, including capping attendance at 4,998 people with QR code-embedded entry passes.

Speaking at the rally, Vijay accused the MK Stalin government of denying Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) permission to hold political rallies while granting permission to others. Vijay said he did not come to Salem merely to seek votes, but to seek justice. He alleged that while other parties receive permission immediately upon request, TVK is denied approval.

“They grant permission and provide space for other parties to hold conferences, public meetings, or hall functions. But for us alone, they won’t give space, nor will they allow it to be given. For other parties, they provide a suitable venue and adequate security so they can meet people or people can meet them. But for me, they won’t provide it, nor will they let it be provided. What kind of justice is this?” Vijay said.

Reacting to the incident, AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan shared a post featuring the viral Dancing Pallbearers, a Ghanaian group of dancers known for performing a coffin dance. The group gained global fame for their choreographed, high-energy performances while carrying caskets.

“Looks like to attend a TVK rally in the future, one should carry his/her coffin,” Sathyan said.

The term of the 16th Legislative Assembly is set to expire on May 10. While the Election Commission has yet to announce the poll dates, political parties have launched their campaigns in full force for the 234 Assembly seats.

In the 2021 election, incumbent MK Stalin’s DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) secured a decisive victory, winning 159 seats. However, with Vijay entering the fray and the AIADMK-led front reuniting with the BJP, the election is expected to be a major multi-cornered contest.