/‘290 days at sea’: This was the USS Abraham Lincoln’s most enduring mission

In 2003, the USS Abraham Lincoln set a record with a 290-day deployment. Travelling 100,000 miles, the carrier launched 16,000 sorties and dropped 1.2 million pounds of ordnance during operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The USS Abraham Lincoln set a massive milestone for nuclear-powered aircraft carriers by remaining deployed for 290 consecutive days. Leaving port on July 20, 2002, the ship's mission was continually extended to support operations in the Middle East.
During this marathon deployment, the carrier and its crew travelled more than 100,000 miles across the oceans. This immense distance is roughly equivalent to navigating the entire circumference of the Earth more than four times.
Operating as a 4.5-acre floating airport, the ship has the capability to launch up to four aircraft every single minute. Over the 290 days, the carrier's air wing successfully launched more than 16,000 aircraft and helicopter sorties.
The extended deployment saw the carrier actively participate in three distinct military campaigns. Aircraft from the Lincoln flew critical combat missions for Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Southern Watch, and Operation Iraqi Freedom.
The sheer scale of firepower delivered by the carrier strike group during this deployment was staggering. Strike fighters dropped nearly 1.2 million pounds of precision ordnance in direct support of US and allied ground troops.
To meet the high demands of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, the deck crew worked at an extraordinary and gruelling pace. On 16 different days during the deployment, intense flight operations were conducted continuously for more than 15 straight hours.
When the weary 3,200-member crew finally returned to port in May 2003, they were greeted as naval history-makers. At the time, this 290-day journey stood as the longest deployment of a carrier strike group since the Vietnam War era.