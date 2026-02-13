LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /‘290 days at sea’: This was the USS Abraham Lincoln’s most enduring mission

‘290 days at sea’: This was the USS Abraham Lincoln’s most enduring mission

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Feb 13, 2026, 18:17 IST | Updated: Feb 13, 2026, 18:17 IST

In 2003, the USS Abraham Lincoln set a record with a 290-day deployment. Travelling 100,000 miles, the carrier launched 16,000 sorties and dropped 1.2 million pounds of ordnance during operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.

A Record-Breaking 290-Day Voyage
1 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

A Record-Breaking 290-Day Voyage

The USS Abraham Lincoln set a massive milestone for nuclear-powered aircraft carriers by remaining deployed for 290 consecutive days. Leaving port on July 20, 2002, the ship's mission was continually extended to support operations in the Middle East.

Travelling Over 100,000 Miles
2 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Travelling Over 100,000 Miles

During this marathon deployment, the carrier and its crew travelled more than 100,000 miles across the oceans. This immense distance is roughly equivalent to navigating the entire circumference of the Earth more than four times.

Launching 16,000 Aircraft Sorties
3 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Launching 16,000 Aircraft Sorties

Operating as a 4.5-acre floating airport, the ship has the capability to launch up to four aircraft every single minute. Over the 290 days, the carrier's air wing successfully launched more than 16,000 aircraft and helicopter sorties.

Supporting 3 Major War Operations
4 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Supporting 3 Major War Operations

The extended deployment saw the carrier actively participate in three distinct military campaigns. Aircraft from the Lincoln flew critical combat missions for Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Southern Watch, and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Dropping 1.2 Million Pounds of Ordnance
5 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Dropping 1.2 Million Pounds of Ordnance

The sheer scale of firepower delivered by the carrier strike group during this deployment was staggering. Strike fighters dropped nearly 1.2 million pounds of precision ordnance in direct support of US and allied ground troops.

15-Hour Continuous Flight Operations
6 / 7
(Photograph: Picryl)

15-Hour Continuous Flight Operations

To meet the high demands of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, the deck crew worked at an extraordinary and gruelling pace. On 16 different days during the deployment, intense flight operations were conducted continuously for more than 15 straight hours.

Returned to port in May 2003
7 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Returned to port in May 2003

When the weary 3,200-member crew finally returned to port in May 2003, they were greeted as naval history-makers. At the time, this 290-day journey stood as the longest deployment of a carrier strike group since the Vietnam War era.

Trending Photo

Stay hidden from Russian satellites? How technologically advanced is the USS Gerald R. Ford
7

Stay hidden from Russian satellites? How technologically advanced is the USS Gerald R. Ford

From Yuvraj Singh to Ishan Kishan, 5 Indian batters to score fastest fifties in T20 World Cup (by balls taken)
5

From Yuvraj Singh to Ishan Kishan, 5 Indian batters to score fastest fifties in T20 World Cup (by balls taken)

USS Gerald R Ford vs USS Abraham Lincoln: Which is more powerful? US' largest aircraft carriers compared
7

USS Gerald R Ford vs USS Abraham Lincoln: Which is more powerful? US' largest aircraft carriers compared

'Weighs 100,000 tons': How does the USS Abraham Lincoln still float without sinking?
10

'Weighs 100,000 tons': How does the USS Abraham Lincoln still float without sinking?

What is Quantum Teleportation? How scientists made a breakthrough for the first time
6

What is Quantum Teleportation? How scientists made a breakthrough for the first time