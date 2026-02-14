/China warns US actions on Taiwan could lead to direct confrontation

China's Minister for Foreign Affairs Wang Yi warned the United States on Saturday (Feb 14) against plotting on Taiwan, saying that such interference could lead to confrontation between the two countries. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, top diplomat Wang said that in the future, the United States could adopt a China policy that involves "instigating and plotting to split China through Taiwan, crossing China's red line".

"This could very likely lead to a confrontation between China and the United States," he said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He asserted that while Beijing hopes that Washington would adopt a "positive and pragmatic" approach. However, if this does not happen, China remain "prepared to deal with various risks.

Beijing considers self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory and labels the island as "core of China's core interest", singanling it as the most sensitive red line in its relations with the United States.

In the recent past, China has ramped up its pressure on Taiwan as President Xi Jinping described reunification of the island with the mainland as an "unstoppable" historic mission and a "strategic necessity." In his 2026 New Year's address, Jinping used the phrase "Now or never", signalling urgency. China has not ruled out the use of force to bring it under control.

The United States, on the other hand, has been arming Taiwan and remains the biggest source of the island's military equipment supply. In case of conflict with China, Taiwan would be heavily dependent on the United States for support.

On the issue of China's relationship with Japan, which came under heavy strain since Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi took office in October, Wang said, "The Japanese people should no longer allow themselves to be manipulated or deceived by those far-right forces, or by those who seek to revive militarism."

"All peace-loving countries should send a clear warning to Japan: if it chooses to walk back on this path, it will only be heading toward self-destruction."