Metro horror in Mulund: Slab collapse kills 1, leaves 3 injured on busy LBS Road in Mumbai

Mumbai: A tragic accident at an under-construction Metro site in Mumbai’s Mulund area claimed one life and left three others injured on Saturday afternoon, raising fresh concerns over construction safety standards in the city.

The incident occurred around 12:15 pm on LBS Road in Mulund (West), when a portion of a parapet wall slab from the upcoming Mumbai Metro Line 4 suddenly collapsed onto vehicles passing below.

The falling debris crushed an autorickshaw and a car, triggering panic on the busy stretch near the Mulund Fire Station.

According to officials, one person died in the accident. The deceased has been identified as Ramdhan Yadav. Three others sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Among the injured, Rajkumar Indrajeet Yadav is reported to be in critical condition and is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU. Two others—Mahendra Pratap Yadav and Deepa Ruhiya—are said to be stable.

Emergency response teams, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, local police, disaster management officials, and Metro authorities, reached the spot immediately after the collapse.

The area was cordoned off to prevent further movement of traffic, and rescue operations were carried out swiftly to remove debris and assist victims trapped inside the damaged vehicles.

The Metro Line 4 corridor, which connects Wadala to Kasarvadavali via Ghatkopar and Mulund, has been under construction for several months.

Saturday’s mishap has sparked serious questions about site supervision and adherence to safety protocols at large-scale infrastructure projects across the city.

Civic officials confirmed that an inquiry has been ordered to determine the exact cause of the collapse. Preliminary assessments suggest a structural failure of the slab section, but authorities have said a detailed technical investigation will establish accountability.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the family of the deceased. He also assured that the state government will bear the medical expenses of the injured.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde termed the incident “deeply unfortunate” and stressed that negligence, if found, will not be tolerated.

As traffic slowly resumed in the area, residents expressed shock and anger, demanding stricter monitoring of ongoing Metro works to ensure public safety. The investigation report is now awaited.