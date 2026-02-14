UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Saturday that he is sending a Navy carrier force north towards Greenland. He warned that growing Russian strength is a major security concern today. While addressing the annual event in Munich, the prime minister underscored that Russia is actively rebuilding its armed forces.

Starmer also criticised what he called the “easy answers” from political extremes, meaning far-left and far-right parties. He suggested that supporting parties like Reform UK or the Green Party could weaken national security decisions and potentially make conflict in Europe more likely. He claimed that they would undermine the national security of Britain and bring war to Europe if they were in power because both parties are extremists who are 'soft on Russia and weak on NATO'.

He lashed out at past leaders for 'looking the other way' over Russia and warned that by the end of the decade, Russia will be ready to invade the rest of Europe. 'Now we feel the solidity of peace, the very ground that we stand on softening under our feet,' he said in the conference, the Daily Mail reported.

"It is the job of leaders to be ahead of these seismic shifts, yet that is against the grain of history. Time and again, leaders have looked the other way, only rearming when disaster is upon them. This time must be different. Even as the war goes on, Russia is rearming, reconvening their armed forces and industrial base. NATO has warned that Russia could be ready to use military force against the alliance by the end of this decade," he added.

Russia to attack west?

Starmer highlighted that a peace deal in Ukraine is not going to 'end' the threat to the West from Russia, rather it will increase as Putin could advance his country's rearmament. Disclosing about the massive deployment of some of the UK's fiercest naval assets, he said, 'I can announce today that the UK will deploy our carrier strike group to the north Atlantic and the high north this year, led by the HMS Prince of Wales, operating alongside the US, Canada and other NATO allies.'

The move is believed to indicate a possible deployment toward Greenland amid heightened tensions involving the Danish territory, though the exact timing of the operation remains unclear. A standard carrier strike group typically includes a Queen Elizabeth–class aircraft carrier, two escort warships, a submarine, and a fleet tanker.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Starmer stopped short of naming Reform UK and the Greens but made clear his view that neither party is equipped to adequately safeguard Britain’s security. Echoing historic pre–First World War rhetoric, he warned that such parties would lead only to “division and capitulation,” cautioning that the “lamps would go out across Europe once again”, a phrase originally used by former foreign secretary Sir Edward Grey in 1914, on the eve of war with Germany.

"It's striking that the different ends of the spectrum share so much,' Starmer said. 'Soft on Russia and weak on NATO — if not outright opposed. [They are] determined to sacrifice the longstanding relationships that we want and need to build on the altar of their ideology. The future they offer is one of division and then capitulation. The lamps would go out across Europe once again," he added.