/Enemy can't expect 'God’s protection': North Korea's Kim Jong Un unveils monstrous 600-mm rocket launcher

North Korea's leader Kim Jon Un has unveiled a battery of massive nuclear-capable rocket launchers. Touting the weapon, the North Korean dictator noted, "When this weapon is used, actually, no force would be able to expect God's protection."

Calling the weapon "really wonderful and attractive," he said it was "appropriate for a special attack, that is, for accomplishing a strategic mission".

Noting the weapon system's "destructive power and military value," Kim said "it can reduce the aimed target to ashes through surprise and simultaneous attack by focusing its destructive energy".

Here's everything we know about North Korea's 600mm rocket launcher.