/Enemy can't expect 'God’s protection': North Korea's Kim Jong Un unveils monstrous 600-mm rocket launcher

North Korea has unveiled an upgraded 600mm rocket launcher with a 400 km strike range and possible nuclear capability. Leader Kim Jong Un called it fit for “strategic missions,” highlighting its destructive power. Here's all we know about its features.
Calling the weapon "really wonderful and attractive," he said it was "appropriate for a special attack, that is, for accomplishing a strategic mission".
Noting the weapon system's "destructive power and military value," Kim said "it can reduce the aimed target to ashes through surprise and simultaneous attack by focusing its destructive energy".
Here's everything we know about North Korea's 600mm rocket launcher.
North Korea has unveiled an updated version of its 600mm multiple launch rocket system, designated by the United States as the KN-25. According to Militarnyi, in 2024, the rocket launcher system show a redesigned launcher vehicle that looks noticeably different from earlier models.
According to Militarnyi, in 2024, the rocket launcher system received a new chassis, similar to the one used for the KN-23 short-range ballistic missile.
What sets the KN-25 apart is its sheer size. With a 600mm calibre and rockets roughly eight meters long, it is the largest rocket artillery system of its kind in the world.
Each rocket is estimated to weigh around three tons. These dimensions blur the line between traditional multiple launch rocket systems and short-range tactical ballistic missiles. In practical terms, the KN-25 behaves more like an operational missile than conventional artillery.
According to AFP, the weapon can strike targets nearly 400 kilometres or 250 miles away, placing all of South Korea within reach.
Originally described as carrying high-explosive warheads, the KN-25 was later included in North Korea’s list of systems capable of delivering tactical nuclear weapons.
Leader Kim Jong-un, while unveiling it, described the launcher as suitable for “strategic missions,” a phrase often used by Pyongyang to signal nuclear capability. The dual-use nature of the system allows it to carry either conventional or nuclear payloads.
The KN-25 is also reported to feature a new navigation and control system designed to resist external interference. This upgrade points to efforts to improve accuracy and reduce vulnerability to electronic warfare.
The unveiling of the improved KN-25 comes ahead of a major ruling party congress, where Kim Jong-un is expected to outline future military priorities.