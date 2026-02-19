LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Enemy can't expect 'God’s protection': North Korea's Kim Jong Un unveils monstrous 600-mm rocket launcher

Enemy can't expect 'God’s protection': North Korea's Kim Jong Un unveils monstrous 600-mm rocket launcher

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Feb 19, 2026, 14:46 IST | Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 14:48 IST

North Korea has unveiled an upgraded 600mm rocket launcher with a 400 km strike range and possible nuclear capability. Leader Kim Jong Un called it fit for “strategic missions,” highlighting its destructive power. Here's all we know about its features.

Kim Jong Un's new weapon tump's 'God's protection'
1 / 7
(Photograph: Combination image created using AFP images)

Kim Jong Un's new weapon tump's 'God's protection'

North Korea's leader Kim Jon Un has unveiled a battery of massive nuclear-capable rocket launchers. Touting the weapon, the North Korean dictator noted, "When this weapon is used, actually, no force would be able to expect God's protection."

Calling the weapon "really wonderful and attractive," he said it was "appropriate for a special attack, that is, for accomplishing a strategic mission".

Noting the weapon system's "destructive power and military value," Kim said "it can reduce the aimed target to ashes through surprise and simultaneous attack by focusing its destructive energy".

Here's everything we know about North Korea's 600mm rocket launcher.

A new look, upgraded launcher
2 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

A new look, upgraded launcher

North Korea has unveiled an updated version of its 600mm multiple launch rocket system, designated by the United States as the KN-25. According to Militarnyi, in 2024, the rocket launcher system show a redesigned launcher vehicle that looks noticeably different from earlier models.

According to Militarnyi, in 2024, the rocket launcher system received a new chassis, similar to the one used for the KN-23 short-range ballistic missile.

Massive 600mm caliber
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Massive 600mm caliber

What sets the KN-25 apart is its sheer size. With a 600mm calibre and rockets roughly eight meters long, it is the largest rocket artillery system of its kind in the world.

Each rocket is estimated to weigh around three tons. These dimensions blur the line between traditional multiple launch rocket systems and short-range tactical ballistic missiles. In practical terms, the KN-25 behaves more like an operational missile than conventional artillery.

Extended strike range
4 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Extended strike range

According to AFP, the weapon can strike targets nearly 400 kilometres or 250 miles away, placing all of South Korea within reach.

Nuclear-capable platform
5 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Nuclear-capable platform

Originally described as carrying high-explosive warheads, the KN-25 was later included in North Korea’s list of systems capable of delivering tactical nuclear weapons.

Leader Kim Jong-un, while unveiling it, described the launcher as suitable for “strategic missions,” a phrase often used by Pyongyang to signal nuclear capability. The dual-use nature of the system allows it to carry either conventional or nuclear payloads.

Improved guidance and control
6 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Improved guidance and control

The KN-25 is also reported to feature a new navigation and control system designed to resist external interference. This upgrade points to efforts to improve accuracy and reduce vulnerability to electronic warfare.

A political and military message
7 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

A political and military message

The unveiling of the improved KN-25 comes ahead of a major ruling party congress, where Kim Jong-un is expected to outline future military priorities.

Trending Photo

Andrew Mountbatten arrested: Timeline of his past controversies
1

Andrew Mountbatten arrested: Timeline of his past controversies

Happy Birthday Millie Bobby Brown: From Stranger Things to Enola Holmes- 6 movies and TV shows of the actress on Netflix, Prime Video and more
7

Happy Birthday Millie Bobby Brown: From Stranger Things to Enola Holmes- 6 movies and TV shows of the actress on Netflix, Prime Video and more

‘White Dome’: How does the robot gun protect the USS Abraham Lincoln from missiles?
10

‘White Dome’: How does the robot gun protect the USS Abraham Lincoln from missiles?

‘Tallest Mast’: Is the USS Abraham Lincoln’s mast as tall as a 20-story building
10

‘Tallest Mast’: Is the USS Abraham Lincoln’s mast as tall as a 20-story building

'Bigger than the White House': How large is the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln?
10

'Bigger than the White House': How large is the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln?