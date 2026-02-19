/Andrew Mountbatten arrested: Timeline of his past controversies

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been reportedly arrested on allegations of misconduct in public office. From being stripped of his title to his connection in Epstein Files, here is the timeline of his past controversies.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has reportedly been arrested on allegations of misconduct in office. This comes after several cars were spotted arriving at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, where the former prince was living earlier this morning. The former prince has always been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Be it for being stripped of his title, sexual assault accusations or his relationship with the late child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Let's take a look at the timeline of Andrew Mountbatten's past controversies.
Born at Buckingham Palace, Andrew is the first child born to a reigning monarch since Princess Beatrice to Queen Victoria. King Charles III formally stripped Andrew Mountbatten of his royal titles last year and ordered him to vacate his longtime residence on the Windsor estate. This step was taken in distancing the monarchy from the disgraced royal, who remains engulfed in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
In 2014, Andrew Mountbatten was publicly accused by Virginia Giuffre of sexually abusing her when she was 17 years old. Guiffre claimed that she was trafficked to London, New York, and Epstein's private island in the Virgin Islands. Virginia sued Andrew in 2021 for sexual assault, and it was later settled out of court in February 2022 for a reported £12 million without admitting guilt.
In 2025, after the release of the Epstein Files released by the US authorities, leaked emails showed Andrew urging Epstein to "keep in touch, and we'll play some more soon." "The final blow came from Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl, which claimed Andrew considered it his 'birthright' to sleep with her when she was 17 years old. However, the disgraced former prince has consistently denied any wrongdoing or close association with Epstein. But a shocking image released by the US Department of Justice said otherwise.
In the image released by the US Department of Justice, Andrew is seen lying across the laps of five individuals, believed to be women. His head rests near one woman's lap above the bare legs of another. He appears relaxed, smiling with his eyes closed. The black-and-white photograph is itself an image of a framed photo. Convicted sex trafficker and Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell can also be seen smiling at the former Duke of York. To protect the identities of others in the picture, their faces have been obscured. The picture, which is undated as of now, appears to have been taken in Sandringham House's saloon near the fireplace.