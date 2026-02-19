/Andrew Mountbatten arrested: Timeline of his past controversies

In the image released by the US Department of Justice, Andrew is seen lying across the laps of five individuals, believed to be women. His head rests near one woman's lap above the bare legs of another. He appears relaxed, smiling with his eyes closed. The black-and-white photograph is itself an image of a framed photo. Convicted sex trafficker and Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell can also be seen smiling at the former Duke of York. To protect the identities of others in the picture, their faces have been obscured. The picture, which is undated as of now, appears to have been taken in Sandringham House's saloon near the fireplace.