LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Andrew Mountbatten arrested: Timeline of his past controversies

Andrew Mountbatten arrested: Timeline of his past controversies

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Feb 19, 2026, 16:18 IST | Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 16:52 IST

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been reportedly arrested on allegations of misconduct in public office. From being stripped of his title to his connection in Epstein Files, here is the timeline of his past controversies. 

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested
1 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has reportedly been arrested on allegations of misconduct in office. This comes after several cars were spotted arriving at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, where the former prince was living earlier this morning. The former prince has always been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Be it for being stripped of his title, sexual assault accusations or his relationship with the late child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Let's take a look at the timeline of Andrew Mountbatten's past controversies.

Andrew Mountbatten stripped of his titles
2 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Andrew Mountbatten stripped of his titles

Born at Buckingham Palace, Andrew is the first child born to a reigning monarch since Princess Beatrice to Queen Victoria. King Charles III formally stripped Andrew Mountbatten of his royal titles last year and ordered him to vacate his longtime residence on the Windsor estate. This step was taken in distancing the monarchy from the disgraced royal, who remains engulfed in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Sexual assault accusations
3 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Sexual assault accusations

In 2014, Andrew Mountbatten was publicly accused by Virginia Giuffre of sexually abusing her when she was 17 years old. Guiffre claimed that she was trafficked to London, New York, and Epstein's private island in the Virgin Islands. Virginia sued Andrew in 2021 for sexual assault, and it was later settled out of court in February 2022 for a reported £12 million without admitting guilt.

Epstein File disclosure leading to connection between late child sex offender and Andrew Mounbatten
4 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Epstein File disclosure leading to connection between late child sex offender and Andrew Mounbatten

In 2025, after the release of the Epstein Files released by the US authorities, leaked emails showed Andrew urging Epstein to "keep in touch, and we'll play some more soon." "The final blow came from Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl, which claimed Andrew considered it his 'birthright' to sleep with her when she was 17 years old. However, the disgraced former prince has consistently denied any wrongdoing or close association with Epstein. But a shocking image released by the US Department of Justice said otherwise.

More details of Andrew's connection with Jeffrey Epstein
5 / 5
(Photograph: X)

More details of Andrew's connection with Jeffrey Epstein

In the image released by the US Department of Justice, Andrew is seen lying across the laps of five individuals, believed to be women. His head rests near one woman's lap above the bare legs of another. He appears relaxed, smiling with his eyes closed. The black-and-white photograph is itself an image of a framed photo. Convicted sex trafficker and Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell can also be seen smiling at the former Duke of York. To protect the identities of others in the picture, their faces have been obscured. The picture, which is undated as of now, appears to have been taken in Sandringham House's saloon near the fireplace.

Trending Photo

Does the US deployed its largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford to protect Israel from Iran?
7

Does the US deployed its largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford to protect Israel from Iran?

AI is coming to replace these jobs: Top 7 roles most at risk by 2030 — Check yours
7

AI is coming to replace these jobs: Top 7 roles most at risk by 2030 — Check yours

Andrew arrested on birthday: A Look at the shocking revelations from Epstein files
7

Andrew arrested on birthday: A Look at the shocking revelations from Epstein files

Which countries depend most on the Strait of Hormuz? Hint: India is on the list
7

Which countries depend most on the Strait of Hormuz? Hint: India is on the list

Who is Yoon Suk Yeol? Former South Korean leader jailed over martial law attempt
9

Who is Yoon Suk Yeol? Former South Korean leader jailed over martial law attempt