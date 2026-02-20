/Eric Dane net worth explained: Major roles, career highlights and more

Eric William Dane, popularly known as Eric Dane, passed away at 53 on February 20 after a battle with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis). He was an American actor who gained immense popularity through various television roles in the 1990s and 2000s. Some of his notable performances included his emerging appearances as Jason Dene in Charmed and his iconic, breakout roles on Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria.

Dane built a vast empire for himself by portraying undeniable good looks and delivering intense performances.