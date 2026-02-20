LOGIN
  Eric Dane net worth explained: Major roles, career highlights and more

Eric Dane net worth explained: Major roles, career highlights and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Feb 20, 2026, 15:35 IST | Updated: Feb 20, 2026, 15:45 IST

Eric Dane, a highly acclaimed American actor, died at the age of 53 on February 20, after a battle with ALS. From television to major film roles, Dane successfully built an impressive career, showcasing his talent. Here's everything to know about his early career and net worth. 

All about Eric Dane's early career and net worth
All about Eric Dane's early career and net worth

Eric William Dane, popularly known as Eric Dane, passed away at 53 on February 20 after a battle with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis). He was an American actor who gained immense popularity through various television roles in the 1990s and 2000s. Some of his notable performances included his emerging appearances as Jason Dene in Charmed and his iconic, breakout roles on Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria.

Dane built a vast empire for himself by portraying undeniable good looks and delivering intense performances.

Eric Dane's entry in Television
Eric Dane's entry in Television

Dane began making appearances on television shows such as Charmed and Gideon's Crossing and gained significant popularity in his early career. The roles helped Dane to establish his versatility and charm in the entertainment industry.

Breakout role in Grey's Anatomy
Breakout role in Grey's Anatomy

In 2006, Eric Dane joined the cast of Grey's Anatomy as Dr Mark Sloan during its second season. He quickly became a household name, introduced as a charismatic plastic surgeon, and earned a nickname titled McSteamy. Dane portrayed this role from seasons 2 to 9, making him one of the show's most memorable characters.

Dane has also appeared in films such as Valentine's Day and The Last Ship, which showcased his acting range, from action-packed to romantic and emotional roles.

Standout performance in Euphoria
Standout performance in Euphoria

Eric Dane's portrayal of Cal Jacobs on HBO's original series, Euphoria, boosted his career and earned him widespread acclaim. The role, considered a standout performance of Dane, showcased his complex and intense artistic side.

Eric Dane's net worth and earnings
Eric Dane's net worth and earnings

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Eric Dane had a net worth of $7 million. He built this wealth from his three-decade career in film and television, notably through his roles in Grey's Anatomy, Euphoria, and The Last Ship, as well as collaborations with big brands as well.

