Comedian and actor Russell Brand has been charged by London’s Metropolitan Police with several sexual offences, including one count of rape, indecent assault, and oral rape, along with two counts of sexual assault. Brand first gained fame as a stand-up comedian before moving on to television, radio, and Hollywood films.

Allegations and investigation

According to a BBC report, the charges involve four women and are related to alleged incidents between 1999 and 2005. The investigation follows a 2023 exposé by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4’s Dispatches, which brought multiple serious allegations against him to public attention. Since the revelations, Brand has been interviewed multiple times by police.

Crown Prosecution Service statement

Jaswant Narwal of the Crown Prosecution Service confirmed the charges, stating, "We have today authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Russell Brand with a number of sexual offences. We carefully reviewed the evidence following a police investigation launched after the Channel 4 documentary aired in September 2023. We have concluded that Russell Brand should be charged with offences including rape, sexual assault, and indecent assault."

Police continue investigation

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, who is leading the case, confirmed that the investigation remains active. "The women who have come forward continue to receive support from specially trained officers. We urge anyone who may have been affected or has relevant information to come forward and speak with the police," he stated.

