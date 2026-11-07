/Schools in Delhi-NCR ordered to hold classes up to class 5 in hybrid mode due to poor air quality

Air quality in Delhi has continued to deteriorate with overall Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 364 ("very poor" category) at 8 am on Saturday, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Several other parts of the city like IT Delhi logged, Punjabi Bagh and Narela saw the air quality settle in the 'severe' levels (401-500).

Keeping in view the rising air pollution, Delhi government on Friday (Nov 6) directed all schools to conduct classes up to Class 5 in hybrid mode until further orders.

All government, government-aided, and unaided recognised private schools under the Directorate of Education are bound by this rule. Also, those schools run by the NDMC, MCD, and Delhi Cantonment Board will have to follow the orders.

The order applies not only to Delhi but also to National Capital Region (NCR) districts - Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonipat.

What are the AQI categories?



0-50: Good

51-100: Satisfactory

101-200: Moderate

201-300: Poor

301-400: Very Poor

401-500: Severe

The move comes after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) in Delhi-NCR on Friday.

In a post on X, the CAQM said: "CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP decides to invoke GRAP III in Delhi NCR as a precautionary measure."

All non-essential construction and demolition activities, including earthwork, piling, trenching, and open-air operations of Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) plants are banned under GRAP 3. Movement of BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel four-wheelers in Delhi and neighbouring NCR districts are not allowed.

It is a measure to prevent further deterioration in air quality once pollution levels cross specified thresholds.