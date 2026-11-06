/'Culture of Diwali gift adding to vehicular pollution', says SC as AQI remains in 'very poor' category

Despite all the steps taken by the Delhi Government, the air quality in the city did not see much improvement on Friday (Nov 6) as the Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the "very poor" category, while many parts reeled under "severe" levels of pollution. The city's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 391 (very poor) at 9 a.m., as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Taking note of the rising pollution the Supreme Court on Friday said that practice of exchanging Diwali gifts is one of the contributors to vehicular emissions which must stop.

The apex court stressed that there was a need for a "cultural shift" to curb the every year menace of air pollution in the city.

"The culture of Diwali gifts adds to vehicular pollution. People need to realise what our original culture is and what should be done," the CJI said.

In the last few days markets in Delhi and other parts of the country, particularly in North India are witnessing a festive rush ahead of the key festival on November 8.

The CJI also pointed out to the number of vehicles entering Delhi on a daily basis which makes it difficult to monitor emissions.

"It's a free-for-all. Vehicles from across the country come in. You cannot monitor the overall condition of the vehicle or what kind of emissions it is making. Even if a vehicle comes in for two hours, the damage is done," the CJI said.

The observation comes amid AQI on Friday settling at 391, which falls in the "very poor' category.

What are the AQI categories?

0-50: Good

51-100: Satisfactory

101-200: Moderate

201-300: Poor

301-400: Very Poor