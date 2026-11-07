/Ramayana Part 1: Yash and Sai Pallavi’s voices were dubbed by these popular TV actors

Ramayana Part 1 was released worldwide on November 5, ahead of the Diwali festival. The highly anticipated film features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey and Yash in leading roles. When the film’s first trailer was released, it was met with mixed reactions. While most feedback was positive, some pointed out Yash's and Sai Pallavi’s accents while speaking Hindi dialogues. Taking it as feedback, the makers decided to dub the voices of both actors. Yash plays Ravana and Sai Pallavi plays Sita in the epic that has been helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. Turns out two very prominent TV actors did the voice-over for the South actors. Sharad Kelkar did Ravan’s voice over, while Ami Trivedi did it for Sai Pallavi.

Ami Trivedi and Sharad Kelkar on being part of an epic

The popular TV stars have also been prominent voice artists for years now. Both Ami and Sharad have lent their voices for several iconic films. Ami has lent her voice in Harry Potter films, and most recently did the Hindi dubbing for Yelina’s character in Black Widow. Meanwhile, Sharad has given his voice in Rajamouli’s epic Baahubali in the past.

While speaking to Variety India, Ami said the dubbing for Sita’s character felt like a ‘divine placement’.

“Auditioning for Sai Pallavi’s character seemed like a divine placement. Somehow, the voice matched on the mic. Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra said the same to me. When I saw her performance, I thought I had an added pressure of doing justice to her approach. She did it so beautifully. Her performance was effortless. Everything felt extremely beautiful. So, it was easy for me to get into her scenes. I wanted to make sure I delivered on her expectations.”

Meanwhile, Sharad Kelkar, who dubbed for Yash’s Ravan, praised the actor’s portrayal of the character.

He praised Yash's effort and described Ravana as one of the most challenging characters in the actor's career. Sharad listed his favourite moments from the film, including the ten-head sequence, the Vidyutjihva scene and the opening sequence involving Ravana seeking boons from Brahma.

“It was one of my most tiring dubbing experiences. I cannot imagine how much effort Yash put in to ace this role. I feel this is the toughest role of his career, and he has done an outstanding job. There are a couple of scenes conceived by Nitesh Sir, which I absolutely love. One of them is the 10 heads scene, then the Vidyutjihva one and the opening one where he seeks all the boons from Brahma,” the actor told Variety.

Where have you seen Sharad Kelkar and Ami Trivedi before?

Stars and popular actors in their own right, both Sharad Kelkar and Ami Trivedi have featured in popular TV shows and films. Ami has featured in shows like Kumkum, Kittu Sab Janti Hai and recently Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Ami is also a prominent face in Gujarati theatre.